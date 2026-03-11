Kam Williams' teammates were just as excited as you and me to see him back

Surprise! Kam Williams!

Unbeknownst to most, including his own teammate, Kam Williams played his first minutes since suffering a broken foot on January 21. Mark Pope hinted at Williams’ return last week, noting that Williams had practiced. But there was still a cautious optimism around the locker room and the fan base, hoping but not expecting Williams’ SEC Tournament debut on Wednesday.

“To be honest, I didn’t even know he was going to play today,” said Denzel Aberdeen, Kentucky’s starting point guard. He, too, was thrilled to see Williams check in at the 14:10 mark in the first half.

“I’m glad he did. He came in, stepped up big-time. He guarded. Hit a big-time three. I’m just proud of him and his journey, trying to get back to us as quick as possible. Been in and out of the training room a lot. I’m proud of him today for coming in.”

Otega Oweh suspected Aberdeen would give it a go against LSU, then was thrilled by Williams’ contributions in 17 minutes of action.

“Obviously, he comes in and trains every single day trying to get back,” Oweh said in UK’s postgame press conference. “I feel like that really shows the type of player and person he is; I mean, anyone could just say they’re going to call it out for the season. I feel like he worked really hard to get back and get in game shape.”

Oweh added that Williams was “big defensively,” plus the “big time” three-pointer.

That three was Williams’ first shot attempt in nearly two months.

Welcome back, Kam Williams 👀👏pic.twitter.com/HCPTdHAm21 — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) March 11, 2026

Mark Pope on Kam Williams’ return

Pope admitted in his postgame comments that Williams hadn’t made it through a whole live practice yet, but the staff felt that Williams was in a place to get some run in Nashville.

“He has a unique ability to have a positive impact on the game, especially defensively, with his length,” said Pope. “He’s pretty assignment sound. He gave up one today. He was pretty good. Banged a three for us, which is super helpful.

“Also, just getting some extra minutes from another space is really important for us, especially when we’re going back to back to back to back to back. It’s great to have him back. I’m very hopeful that his foot will respond well tomorrow. We’ll just see.”