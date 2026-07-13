kam-williams-told-mark-pope-he-was-coming-back-to-kentucky-while-in-a-drive-thru

In the transfer portal era, retention is just as important as addition — in some cases, more so. Underclassmen coming back is no longer assumed, no matter their role; in turn, “recommitments” get the same fanfare as commitments, with stay-and-go decisions laying the groundwork for the offseason.

Kam Williams signed his return paperwork with Kentucky on April 7. He shared the good news with Mark Pope in a pretty unique setting: the drive-thru of a pizza restaurant. In fact, he was tapping to pay as Pope FaceTimed him.

“I was actually in a drive-thru, about to get some food, and I was obviously about to use Apple Pay to pay for my food, and Coach Pope, he FaceTimed me,” Williams told Michelle Knezovic of the UK Sports Network. “He was like, what’s going on, asking how I’ve been, how the work I was doing was, and stuff like that.

“So as I was tapping to pay for the food or whatever, I got the phone back, and I was just like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be there in June.’ He was just like, ‘Let’s go, baby, let’s go,’ just screaming at my phone, and it was just a funny moment. I wish I had it on screen recording.”

How Kam Williams let @CoachMarkPope know he was coming back for Year 2!



Full Interview: https://t.co/88U9ugsYdL pic.twitter.com/kia6G1kkKI — UK Sports Network (@UKSportsNetwork) July 13, 2026

Pretty typical for a 20-year-old, right? Williams is one of five returning players from last year’s team. The Tulane transfer’s sophomore season was cut short by a foot injury in late January, which limited him to just 24 games, in which he averaged 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in 18.5 minutes. He was able to return for the postseason, but is back in a boot this summer as he deals with lingering effects from his broken foot. He’s looking forward to getting the full Kentucky experience as a junior.

“It definitely matters,” Williams said of the advantages of returning to a school vs. transferring. “Most people who transfer and go to a different school, you have to relearn everything about the campus, but knowing basically everything about the campus just made it way easier for me to decide where I was going to be. And on top of that, I didn’t get to finish the full year last year, so I definitely know that I wanted to be here to fully experience such a wonderful campus.”

Add Williams’ parents, Greg and Kelen, to the list of people happy he decided to stay put, which meant zero trips back and forth from Lafayette, Louisiana with a U-Haul.

“They were excited because, obviously, they wanted me to be in the same spot. They didn’t really like moving multiple different places and all that, so when I let them know it wasn’t even a decision, that I was coming back here, they were just super happy. Obviously, I had off-campus housing already situated, so it was easier just to keep everything there rather than moving it in a U-Haul and stuff like that.”

Health is obviously paramount for Williams’ second year at Kentucky, but he also wants to improve his confidence. We got a glimpse of that right before Christmas when he hit a career-high eight three-pointers vs. Bellarmine and a few weeks later when he put up 14 points, five rebounds, two assists, and two steals in a win over Mississippi State. Even though he’s best known for his shooting, Williams is ready to do whatever Pope asks for this season.

“Pope, I feel like he definitely created this team not really just on paper kind of thing. He definitely went out and looked for the right pieces, guards, bigs, and just everything. I definitely feel like I can contribute in multiple different ways. Really, whichever way he wants me to do so. I’m always willing to do it.”

It’s early, but Williams loves the vibe with his new teammates, telling Knezovic that summer practices have been super competitive. Hopefully, that’s just setting the table for what’s to come.

“It’s amazing knowing that the experience that I had in the short time frame that it was, in a way, was some of the best experiences I’ve ever experienced ever, so knowing that I can come back and have a full year of that, I’m just really excited.”

Just one reason returning to Lexington was practically a no-brainer for Williams, and why his delivery to Pope was so nonchalant.

“Yeah, he thought it was funny because of the way I did it,” Williams said of Pope’s reaction to the news he was coming back. “Most people would be like, you know, coach, I’m recommitting to the school. Yeah, nah. I’ll be there in June.'”