Kam Williams took pictures with the Harrison Twins as a kid -- now he's starting his own March Madness run at Kentucky

Like most young hoopers at the time, Kam Williams couldn’t help but watch the Harrison Twins in awe during their time at Kentucky, leading the Wildcats to back-to-back Final Four runs with all of the game-winners and legendary moments. He was a fan just like the rest of us — and he has the photo evidence, his father, Greg Williams Sr., sharing a set of pictures of young Kam with Aaron and Andrew during their glory days in the blue and white.

“Dreams do come true,” he wrote on social media.

🤍💙 Dreams do come true 💙🤍 pic.twitter.com/OYXKTaSNA5 — Greg Williams Sr (@gregwilliams68) March 17, 2026

Photos via Greg Williams Sr.

Fast forward over a decade later and Williams is now preparing for his own March Madness run as a Wildcat, and it’s one not many believed was possible when he went down with his foot injury back in late January. Seven weeks removed from surgery, he returned for Kentucky to open the SEC Tournament, playing in all three games for a combined 37 minutes while knocking down a pair of triples.

Mark Pope said after the Florida loss that he thought Williams ‘made it through the game okay’ and that practice this week would be better for him now that he’s got some live reps under his belt.

How did things go on Monday? Well, he was sore coming back from Nashville — he almost missed that quarterfinals matchup against the Gators, actually — but he’s back on the floor and doing his thing.

“Yeah, he was pretty sore by the end,” Pope said during his weekly radio show. “I wasn’t sure he was going to actually make the tip for the Florida game, but he did. We kept his minutes limited, but he felt much better by today, and had good work today.”

This point forward, there will be no more back-to-backs, no matter how long Kentucky’s journey lasts. At minimum, Williams will have at least one day to recover between Friday to Sunday, should the Wildcats beat Santa Clara in the opener.

Does that gap help?

“Very much so, yes,” Pope added Monday.

Whatever it takes, however long, Williams just wants to get out there and help the team win. He went two for three in his first games back as a Wildcat.

Now, it’s about seeing just how long Kentucky can dance over the next couple of weeks.

“I didn’t know that it was going to put up for as much as it did. At first it was like a restriction kind of thing, see what I can and what I can’t do,” Williams said after the loss. “But now that I see how many minutes I can play and certain things that I can do, it definitely gives me confidence, personally, so I can help them as much as I can, play as much as I can, help them win.”

It’s good to have you back, Kam. Maybe you’ve got some Aaron Harrison magic in you?