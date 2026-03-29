Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip cornerback Kameron Roberson

Kentucky got some good recruiting news on Saturday when offensive lineman Matthias Burrell became the program’s fourth commitment of the 2027 high school cycle. Some more are on the way. This program will have a very big June due to official visits.

One of those visitors trimmed his list of schools to five on Sunday. Cypress (Texas) Cy Springs cornerback Kameron Roberson is down to Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Kentucky, and Northwestern.

NEWS: 4-star Kameron Roberson is down to 5 schools



The Rivals300 prospect has tweaked his official visit schedule as well



Intel: https://t.co/MxQEzMqs1Z pic.twitter.com/zMVVkLRZAS — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 29, 2026

“I’ve been talking to the coaches pretty much every day. Excited to continue to grow our relationship. Can’t wait to get out there for a visit,” Roberson told Rivals about Kentucky. “I believe they are putting together a really great staff. Coach Price gave me my first offer when he was at UTSA, so he’s always believed in me. Having the opportunity to play football at the highest level is very intriguing and the great culture of football in Lexington and its fan base would be fun to play in front of.”

Northwestern (May 8-10), Houston (May 28-30), Vanderbilt (June 4-6), Iowa State (June 8-10), Kentucky (June 12-14), and Colorado (June 19-21) are all scheduled to get visits from Kameron Roberson. The four-star recruit is the No. 323 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 47 player in Texas.

The Wildcats will attempt to make a big push for the Lone Star State prospect in June.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 694 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 707 overall) Matthias Burrell IOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked

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