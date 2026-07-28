KSR Basketball
TBT's other alumni game was absolute chaos, with multiple brawls
If you thought Louisville couldn’t behave in TBT, wait till you see all of the shenanigans in last night’s TBT game in Wichita. The Wichita State alums of Aftershock played the Kansas alums of JHX Hoops in the other alumni semifinal game. With a spot in Lexington up for grabs, the game featured a couple of bench-clearing fights.
The benches first cleared in the second quarter when a fight broke out on the baseline, leading to multiple ejections on each team. KU’s Mario Chalmers (there’s a name) and Wichita’s Rashard Kelly were at the heart of it. They were part of the group not allowed back to finish, as both sides had to play the second half with only six available players.
Postgame brawl between JHX Hoops and Aftershock
It wasn’t the worst fight of the night. After the game, hands were thrown again following Frank Mason‘s (there’s another name) game-winning three for JHX Hoops. As Mason celebrated with the few teammates he had left, another fight broke out, injuring Kansas’ Jacob Hanna, and even worse, an innocent staff member.
Wichita’s Marcus Keene showed no remorse for his role in the postgame melee. Afterward, he went to social media to write, “#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back.”
A video dump of the fights
There are videos from all angles all over social media. Here’s a collection of them. The Wichita Eagle has a story with more on the fights.
JHX Hoops heads to Lexington for the alumni championship
By surviving last night, the Kansas alums head to Lexington for Wednesday’s alumni bracket championship, which is the semifinal game for the entire event. Will there be suspensions? TBT’s rulebook opens the possibility:
ii. During the course of a game, any person who leaves the bench and steps onto the court of play will automatically be ejected from that game and subject to disciplinary action by TBT. If a person is determined to be in a fight/altercation during the game, he or she will be ejected from that game and subject to disciplinary action by TBT, including possible suspension or expulsion from the remainder of the tournament.
Suspensions or not, there’s a rematch of the 2012 NCAA Championship game on Wednesday in Lexington. Get to Historic Memorial Coliseum for the 7 p.m. tip-off.
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