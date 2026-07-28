TBT's other alumni game was absolute chaos, with multiple brawls

If you thought Louisville couldn’t behave in TBT, wait till you see all of the shenanigans in last night’s TBT game in Wichita. The Wichita State alums of Aftershock played the Kansas alums of JHX Hoops in the other alumni semifinal game. With a spot in Lexington up for grabs, the game featured a couple of bench-clearing fights.

The benches first cleared in the second quarter when a fight broke out on the baseline, leading to multiple ejections on each team. KU’s Mario Chalmers (there’s a name) and Wichita’s Rashard Kelly were at the heart of it. They were part of the group not allowed back to finish, as both sides had to play the second half with only six available players.

TEMPERS FLARE BETWEEN KANSAS AND WICHITA. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xAsfmAEqDm — TBT (@thetournament) July 28, 2026

Ruckus at The RoundHouse 😳



Benches cleared in the first half of the AfterShocks/JHX Hoops TBT game, and nine total players were ejected.



Then, a fight broke out postgame, as Jacob Hanna dealt with an injury near the locker room. pic.twitter.com/2cklqKDSW3 — Micaela Dea (@MicaelaDeaTV) July 28, 2026

Postgame brawl between JHX Hoops and Aftershock

It wasn’t the worst fight of the night. After the game, hands were thrown again following Frank Mason‘s (there’s another name) game-winning three for JHX Hoops. As Mason celebrated with the few teammates he had left, another fight broke out, injuring Kansas’ Jacob Hanna, and even worse, an innocent staff member.

It appears Marcus Keene of the AfterShocks pushes Jacob Hanna of JHX Hoops at the end of their TBT game and Hanna falls into a staff member from JHX Hoops. Both and Hanna and the staff member were treated for injuries and the incident turned into a full-blown fracas. #tbt pic.twitter.com/AWTB4vBNXE — Travis Heying (@travisheying) July 28, 2026

Jacob Hanna getting treated for a cut on his head he received after yet another fight after JHX Hoops takes down Aftershocks #jhxhoops pic.twitter.com/r3euCfL8UG — Kansas Nation (@thekansasnation) July 28, 2026

Wichita’s Marcus Keene showed no remorse for his role in the postgame melee. Afterward, he went to social media to write, “#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back.”

#2 from kansas a hoe hahah put him on his back — KEENE (@Marcus3Keene) July 28, 2026

A video dump of the fights

There are videos from all angles all over social media. Here’s a collection of them. The Wichita Eagle has a story with more on the fights.

We got the clips bro, nobody on their back with a cheap shot 😂 pic.twitter.com/8vxxclkUfl — Matt Projansky (@ProjanskyMatt) July 28, 2026

That’s a TBT game that a lot of people will remember. Frank Mason hits another Elam Ender for JHX Hoops as the #KUBBall alumni take down the AfterShocks 64-59, but the headline is the how chippy this one was.



A first half brawl, nine players ejected and a postgame fight as well. pic.twitter.com/tNu5JWLFru — Tejay Cleland (@KWCHTejay) July 28, 2026

I've never seen this in my entire life!! Fight just broke out between Wichita State and KU almuni in TBT tourney!



Entire benches got ejected for both teams! Will be playing entire 2nd half with only 6 players for both teams! pic.twitter.com/T33pSJyDy8 — Mile High Bets (@NuggetsBetsPro) July 28, 2026

JHX Hoops heads to Lexington for the alumni championship

By surviving last night, the Kansas alums head to Lexington for Wednesday’s alumni bracket championship, which is the semifinal game for the entire event. Will there be suspensions? TBT’s rulebook opens the possibility:

ii. During the course of a game, any person who leaves the bench and steps onto the court of play will automatically be ejected from that game and subject to disciplinary action by TBT. If a person is determined to be in a fight/altercation during the game, he or she will be ejected from that game and subject to disciplinary action by TBT, including possible suspension or expulsion from the remainder of the tournament.

Suspensions or not, there’s a rematch of the 2012 NCAA Championship game on Wednesday in Lexington. Get to Historic Memorial Coliseum for the 7 p.m. tip-off.