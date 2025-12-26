Karl-Anthony Towns gets engaged to Jordyn Woods
This holiday season has been especially good for one former Kentucky Wildcat. Karl-Anthony Towns and his girlfriend Jordyn Woods announced their engagement on Thursday. KAT popped the question at the Overstory rooftop bar overlooking the East River and Brooklyn in New York City. The two have been dating since 2020, and friends even longer.
The couple’s Instagram post, captioned “Marry Christmas,” includes photos of Towns proposing, their reactions when Woods said yes, the massive emerald-cut diamond ring, and family joining the celebration, including Towns’ father, Karl Towns Sr. Woods also snapped a picture of special bottles of wine with “Mrs. Towns” written on them, the perfect way to toast the occasion.
The couple’s friends have been chiming in with their congratulations, including former Cats Patrick Patterson, Rob Dillingham, Derek Willis, Marcus Lee, Alex Poythress, Eloy Vargas, Tod Lanter, and EJ Floreal. Simone Biles, Angel Reese, Suni Lee, and Woods’ one-time best friend, Kylie Jenner (Google that if you want some Kardashian drama), also shared their excitement in the comments.
The couple opened up about their relationship in an interview with People in 2023. They had been friends for a while and started dating during the pandemic. Woods’ support when Towns lost his mother, Jacqueline, to COVID in April 2020, brought them closer together.
“Me and Jordyn met years ago knowing common people and just became friends,” Towns explained. “And ever since then, our relationship grew where we became more than friends. I’m not saying in that way, but just best friends. And then we started having a deeper relationship.”
“It just so happened, the COVID came and kind of brought its challenges and it kind of forced us to either pick where our relationship was going to go as friends or something more,” Towns said. “And we chose the latter.”
“I think it’s kind of cool dating your best friend,” Woods added. “We know each other. We know each other’s hearts,” she said. “We know each other on good days and bad days, and we’ve been through a lot of bad days together.”
Towns gets a double-double on Christmas
That wasn’t the only big part of Christmas for Towns. He had a double-double in the Knicks’ Christmas Day win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, finishing with 11 points (5-13 FG), 14 rebounds, and two steals. The Knicks rallied from 17 down in the fourth quarter to beat the Cavs 126-124. Towns hit a crazy putback bucket to give New York a 123-119 lead with 30 seconds to go.
This season, Towns is averaging 21.9 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists for the Knicks, who are 21-9 and sitting in first in the Atlantic Division. The Knicks won the NBA Cup earlier this month, their first in-season tournament championship in franchise history. During the postgame celebrations, Towns FaceTimed with Knicks superfans Ben Stiller and Timothée Chalamet.
Now he’s got another reason to celebrate. Have a year, KAT.
