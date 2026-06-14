Karl-Anthony Towns honors late mother, Jackie Cruz, following championship win for Knicks

Former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns is a world champion, helping lead the New York Knicks to the franchise’s first title in 53 years. Holding the Larry O’Brien Trophy following the 94-90 victory in San Antonio to claim the 4-1 series victory, he wanted to remind fans of his why — what it’s been his entire life in basketball, but especially since Jacqueline Cruz-Towns tragically passed away in April 2020.

All of this has been for her.

“Y’all heard my story, y’all know my story,” Towns said. “I just want to say: Thank you, Momma, I appreciate you getting me one.”

"Thank you mama, I appreciate you getting me one." 🙏



Karl-Anthony Towns is officially an NBA champion 🙌 pic.twitter.com/m4B9DGWI9E — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2026

She died of complications from COVID-19, having a stroke while on a ventilator in a medically induced coma, Towns himself deciding to pull the plug in what he described as “the hardest decision you can make” in letting his mother go. He’s fought to honor her at every stop since, most recently with his transition from the Minnesota Timberwolves to New York and the Knicks’ title pursuit, that dream finally becoming reality this summer.

Towns dedicated his playoff run to Ms. Jackie Cruz and said he could feel her presence with every dribble and shot, calmness replacing the pressure that typically comes with participating in the NBA Finals and inching closer toward a championship ring.

“If someone hasn’t lost parents, it’s a different feeling. It’s kind of unexplainable,” he said to begin the series. “I’m always looking for signs. I pray, I go to sleep and I have a dream with her or just something that resonates with her. And, you know, I always feel her presence. I feel her love. I feel her grace. I feel her patience. I feel her smile.”

The former Wildcat added that the experience had him feeling like a kid again and he was having fun out on the hardwood, living out the dream he always talked about with his mom growing up together.

He was vulnerable talking with the ESPN crew following the Knicks’ game-one win over the Spurs.

“I don’t know what it was, but I just felt a calm and a peace that I don’t know, had to be coming from the woman above, so I felt really confident about today,” he told them at the time. “I felt good. I felt like a kid. It was just fun out here. This was something that, as a kid, you always dream about. You always hope that — you just hope to be an NBA player, let alone to be in the NBA Finals.”

Fast-forward to the win in Game 5, celebrating the championship with his teammates and coaches, then with his dad, Karl Sr., and his fiancée, Jordyn Woods.

All love, all smiles with his two biggest supporters as the hats and t-shirts were handed out and they prepared for the trophy presentation.

KAT finds his dad and his fiancée Jordyn Woods 🥹



THE NEW YORK KNICKS WIN THEIR FIRST NBA CHAMPIONSHIP SINCE 1973!! pic.twitter.com/YjK4z0wu4a — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

After the game, Towns was asked about his dad and the impact he made on his basketball journey after watching the two celebrate together.

Make no mistake about it, Karl Sr. has been one of his biggest influences and he wouldn’t be the player he is today without his support over the years.

“He’s been everything to me. He taught me the game of basketball. He put a lot of hours in,” Towns said at the podium. “… I had a father, too, who believed in myself and believed in my vision. … He could see the passion that I had for this game and for what I thought the vision of my game could be and how I could change the game.”

But don’t forget about momma being right there by his side, too. It wasn’t one or the other, it was both, and she deserved her flowers on basketball’s biggest stage and the happiest moment of his career.

“She had a lot of hours where they didn’t see me and trusted in me, and my pops was really putting it in at work and was trusting that we were going to make something special out of this,” Towns continued. “I know she’s looking down, really proud, knowing all those nights coming home at 10:30 at night from the gym was worth it. …

“In moments of true pressure and all of the things going on, I always feel this calm come to me and it’s always her. It’s just great to always feel her arms around me and always feel her love in my life.”

"In moments of true pressure… I always feel this calm come to me and it's always her, it's just great to always feel her arms around me and always feel her love in my life."



KAT talks about feeling his mom's presence while becoming an NBA champion tonight ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4OnjRVRx3E — NBA (@NBA) June 14, 2026

At long last, Jackie Cruz’s baby boy is an NBA champion.