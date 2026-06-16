Karl-Anthony Towns spent his Tuesday working the register at Raising Cane's

Karl-Anthony Towns is still riding the high off helping the New York Knicks win their first NBA championship in over 50 years, but the grind never stops — both on and off the court.

Towns was spotted working a “celebratory” shift at a Raising Cane’s located in Times Square on Tuesday morning. Fans and media members flocked to the popular chicken chain to see one of New York’s newest heroes in person. The seven-footer even stepped behind the register for a moment, obviously trying to snag a few extra sides of free Cane’s sauce.

But he was really there for a commercial shoot. Towns, using his best acting voice while joined in frame by fianceé Jordyn Woods, was the ultimate gentleman when he offered to pay for her food (box combo no slaw extra toast, we can only hope). KAT then spent the rest of his time answering questions from the media and signing some autographs, adding that it’s officially time to dive headfirst into wedding planning now that the basketball season is over.

If there is one thing anyone who has met Towns will tell you before anything else, it’s that he is flat out just a good dude. Going out to the public and meeting with the people who supported him just days after reaching the pinnacle of his career backs that up.

“In my mind, the real celebrities are the ones in the 200’s and the nosebleeds,” Towns told ClutchPoints’ Kris Pursiainen when asked about Madison Square Garden’s celebrity row.

Towns just gets it. Check out the videos below to see more.

Karl-Anthony Towns is getting hit on at Raising Cane’s. Jordyn Woods just ordered lunch, and then asked him for his number pic.twitter.com/mUdD9gwsr8 — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) June 16, 2026

Karl-Anthony Towns is serving a special guest as he works a celebratory shift at the @raisingcanes global flagship location in Times Square: his fiancée Jordyn Woods. Towns told reporters he needed to win the Finals before starting wedding planning. pic.twitter.com/AstTuwnPEa — Alicia Jessop (@RulingSports) June 16, 2026

Karl-Anthony Towns is already back to work… pic.twitter.com/5LwPvpbFNe — Kris Pursiainen (@krispursiainen) June 16, 2026

Karl-Anthony Towns told me he can relate to Knicks fans after a historic championship:



“Shit, I was emotional too. I think what was so special, and I didn’t realize this until after the win, but it was healing… a lot of healing” pic.twitter.com/yxBROSPRqW — Ryan Sanudo (@sanudo_ry) June 16, 2026