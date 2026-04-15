Karter Knox Transfers from Arkansas to Louisville

Kentucky fans have been familiar with Karter Knox for years. For the third straight season, they’ll see him on the hardwood playing for a Wildcat opponent.

After playing SEC basketball for two years, Karter Knox entered the transfer portal. He spent his Tuesday in Louisville, then announced a commitment to the Cards. He’ll join a couple of highly-touted additions, Flory Bidunga and Jackson Shelsted, in Pat Kelsey‘s third transfer portal class.

The younger brother of former Kentucky Wildcat Kevin Knox, Karter initially committed to play for John Calipari at Kentucky back in March of 2024. Louisville was a finalist in his recruitment. A month later, Calipari took the midnight train to Arkansas, and Knox climbed aboard.

The former Top-25 high school recruit has been solid for two years in the SEC. A 6-foot-6, 220-pound athlete, he’s at his best when he can out-athlete opponents to get to the rim. Knox started in 72% of his games at Arkansas, averaging 8.2 points and 3.8 rebounds per game over two seasons. I admittedly was surprised to see that Knox is a career 37% three-point shooter.

Ball-knowers would not describe Knox as a star. He’s only scored 20+ points in three games, with one in the Sweet 16 overtime loss to Texas Tech, but he’s a quality contributor who injects a high level of athleticism onto the floor.

For the third straight year, Knox will play against his brother’s school. He’s 1-1 in those contests, held scoreless in Fayetteville a year after he netted two threes at Rupp Arena. Hopefully, he doesn’t stay hot for Louisville when he travels with the Cards to Lexington next season.

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