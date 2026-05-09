'Analytics is just the foundation': Keegan Brown explains role with Kentucky

The fan Q&A exercise continued with Kentucky head coach Mark Pope on Friday. This time the question that seemingly everyone wanted answered was addressed. Why does UK not have a general manager? Pope explained.

“In this ever-changing, dynamic college basketball environment, everybody is trying a different solution,” Pope said. “For us, instead of hiring a singular GM, we’ve gone with a more comprehensive general management team approach.”

“We have four members of the team. Keegan Brown is a data analysis and roster construction expert that’s worked in both college and in the NBA. Nick Robinson is our salary cap strategy and management specialist. Kevin Sergent is our compliance officer, and he deals with all of our contracts and legal language. And Kim Shelton is our JMI liaison, and she does all of our NIL contracts and dealing with corporate sponsorships. That’s our four-person general management team.”

Kentucky’s data analysis and roster construction expert opened up on his role on Saturday via social media. The director of roster management provided some more transparency on his role in Lexington after spending the last two seasons working in the NBA G League as a video coordinator for the Milwaukee Bucks affiliate.

It’s been a whirlwind in the month and a half I’ve been here, but super grateful to be working with Coach Pope and this team of incredible people.



To give more insight on my role, the analytics is just the foundation for me. Every day I’m talking to agents, building player… https://t.co/ikkp97tmPZ — Keegan Brown (@Keegs32) May 9, 2026

“To give more insight on my role, the analytics is just the foundation for me. Every day I’m talking to agents, building player projection models, running cap models with Nick, managing contracts start to finish, grinding film, and building the systems that power our front office,” Brown posted on X. “Blessed to be doing it at Kentucky.”

There is no official general manager at Kentucky, but Brown is back working with Pope and Robinson again after the trio spent time on the same staff at BYU. Pope heavily relies on this team to help build the roster. That team closed on a target on Saturday when Washington center transfer Frack Kepnang committed to Kentucky.

Kentucky hopes that Keegan Brown and the rest of this front office team will maximize the program’s roster-building efforts moving forward.

2026-27 Kentucky Roster Tracker

RETURNERS (5)

PORTAL ADDITIONS (5)

INTERNATIONAL ADDITIONS (1)

HS SIGNEES (2)