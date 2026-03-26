Kentucky announces Keegan Brown as Director of Roster Management

It’s official: Keegan Brown is joining Kentucky’s staff. Even though the job was listed as “Associate Director of Player Development,” Brown’s title will be Kentucky’s “Director of Roster Management.” KSR first reported the addition on Wednesday.

What does “Director of Roster Management” mean? The press release says that Brown will work closely with Mark Pope and the coaching staff to support the program’s roster-building efforts. He will be involved in roster construction and player acquisition strategy, including transfer portal evaluation and acquisition, roster planning, scholarship allocation, and resource optimization. Brown will be involved in player personnel scouting, evaluation, and decision support, and will use his background in analytics to inform recruiting and roster decisions. He will also “coordinate information across staff, agents, and key external relationships.”

If you’re thinking that sounds a lot like a general manager, you’re not wrong. Pope has said that he will make multiple front-office hires, but some may not be finalized for six weeks due to the hiring process. Until then, it sounds like Brown will operate as Kentucky’s front office as stay-or-go meetings are held and roster building begins. The transfer portal opens on April 7.

“Keegan Brown is an outstanding addition to our program,” Pope said. “He brings a unique blend of organization, analytics and feel for the game that’s critical to any organization, along with a deep understanding of what it takes to build a roster that can compete at the highest level. In today’s game, roster management is everything, and Keegan is as good as it gets in that space. We’re excited to have him in Lexington and confident he’ll make an immediate impact on our success.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the opportunity to join a historic program like Kentucky basketball,” Brown said. “The tradition, expectations, and standard here are unmatched, and I’m excited to get to work alongside Coach Pope and the staff to build a roster that reflects that level.”

Brown worked on Pope’s staff at BYU for five seasons, starting as a video coordinator. He transitioned to a director of video and strategy role before eventually becoming director of player personnel. In that role, he oversaw video, analytics, in-game strategy, NIL cap management, the transfer portal, player development, and scouting coordination. When Pope left BYU for Kentucky, Brown accepted the role as head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

Brown is already hard at work. Last night, Jacob Polacheck reported on KSBoard that Brown has been introducing himself as the program’s Director of Roster Management in Pope’s meetings with players and is active in negotiations. We expect to have more intel on those meetings in the coming days, so take advantage of our KSR+ Spring Sale to get the scoop first.

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