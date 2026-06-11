Keegan Brown 'one of the stars in this business' who led Kentucky to 'really, really successful portal season'

How did Kentucky land a top-five transfer portal class? All credit goes to the program’s new director of roster management, Keegan Brown, for crunching the numbers and bringing Mark Pope‘s year-three vision to life with the right pieces to pursue.

Milan Momcilovic is the headliner, obviously, but Zoom Diallo and Alex Wilkins are backcourt gems the Wildcats are proud of as elite creators — both had 30-plus percent assist rates in 2025-26 — while Justin McBride, Jerone Morton and Franck Kepnang are all solid complementary pieces off the bench. Put them next to returning talents Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Braydon Hawthorne and Trent Noah, plus the intriguing additions of Ousmane N’Diaye and Mason Williams, and there’s a lot to like with a little bit of everything in the rotation.

Brown’s role, as announced upon his arrival, includes roster construction and player acquisition strategy, transfer portal evaluation and acquisition, roster planning, scholarship allocation and resource optimization while also coordinating information across staff, agents and key external relationships, among other responsibilities.

With that laundry list comes a constant line of communication with the head man in charge.

“Keegan and I have never stopped talking,” Pope joked with the UK Sports Network.

They worked together at BYU for five seasons, where Brown started as a video coordinator before transitioning to a director of video and strategy role, then director of player personnel ahead of Pope’s move to Kentucky. At that time, the key support staffer made his own pivot to the pros, accepting the role as head video coordinator of the Wisconsin Herd, the Milwaukee Bucks’ G League affiliate.

A few years later, they’re once again joined at the hip, Brown hoping to make the difference in Pope’s effort to bring banners back to Kentucky.

“I think he’s one of the stars in this business, I really do,” Pope said. “He crunches numbers like no other. He brings me new apps that he’s developed and player evaluation algorithms and tools that he’s created or hijacked. If you look at his computer and all over his board, it’s just planning and mapping.

“I think he’s got a good sense of every single player in the world.”

His first assignment as director of roster management was to navigate the transfer portal and rebuild the team from the ground up, prioritizing value and return on investment. Spend money on stars, find cost-efficient diamonds in the rough to fill out the rest, but, most importantly, make sure the puzzle pieces fit together.

Pope is confident Brown aced his first test — then followed that up by helping secure a big-time commitment from top-10 recruit Ryan Hampton to inspire hope for the future, too.

The wins must follow, obviously, but the third-year head coach is thrilled with the work his newest support staffer has done up to this point. As the snowball keeps rolling down the hill and Brown builds some momentum, Pope feels the sky is the limit.

“Basically, he is a massive difference-maker in the sense that he’s kind of organizing this push in a new way for us,” he continued. “He had a really, really successful portal season, and he’s going to just get better and better and better as he gets his legs under him.”

Brown was one of two new staff additions thus far, joining first-year assistant coach Mo Williams. One more opening remains among assistants, plus another posting for an associate director of player development role—the same placeholder title Brown had before being officially announced as director of roster management.

“We’ll fill that position moving forward and we also have some other places we can build out the staff,” Pope said of the current openings.

Generally speaking, though, considering the out and in and what’s on the horizon, he believes this staff is built for success from top to bottom and gives Kentucky a real chance as it enters a crucial 2026-27 season.

“We’re changing some organizational pieces of the staff in the way we approach it,” he said of his staff. “We’ll still have the same fundamental principles, but I think we’re going to be able to execute them much better with this group.”