Keith Bogans dropped by the Kentucky Basketball offices today

If you were out and about in Lexington today and thought you saw one of the most beloved Wildcats of the Tubby Smith era, your eyes may not have been deceiving you.

Keith Bogans is in town for his son’s graduation from UK and stopped by his old stomping grounds, even visiting with Mark Pope at the Kentucky Basketball offices. Pope shared a picture of Bogans, his son, and assistant coach Mo Williams on Twitter with the caption, “UK legend in the house!”

UK Legend in the house! pic.twitter.com/vqsrTyMStl — Mark Pope (@CoachMarkPope) May 7, 2026

Bogans played for Kentucky from 1999 to 2003, finishing his career fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,923 points), first in three-point attempts (743), and second in three-pointers made (254). As a senior, he led the Cats to an Elite Eight, playing on a sprained ankle as Kentucky lost to Dwayne Wade and Marquette. That season, Kentucky went undefeated in conference play and also won the SEC Tournament, with Bogans taking home SEC Player of the Year and Third Team All-American honors.

Bogans was selected No. 43 in the 2003 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks and traded to the Orlando Magic. He played in the NBA for eleven seasons with eight different teams before moving on to a career in coaching and now, training. Bogans was elected into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2014. Sadly, his jersey does not yet hang in the rafters of Rupp Arena. Hopefully, that changes soon. Maybe today’s visit will bring him to the top of the minds of the people making those decisions.

If you follow Bogans on Instagram, you can see some of his adventures in Lexington. He did a video tour of the practice facility on his story, pausing in the equipment room to pay tribute to Bill Keightley, the longtime equipment manager whose picture hangs on the walls.

“In the equipment room, this is where all of the gear goes out. The legend. I’ve got to go show the legend. We’ve got a new guy, Mark is here, but this is the legend.”

Bogans also got a picture with Williams, who played for Alabama while he was at Kentucky. I’m sure they’ve got some old war stories to share. Enjoy your time in Lexington, Keith, and congrats to your son!