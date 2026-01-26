Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Keldon Johnson and Reed Sheppard among favorites to win NBA 6th Man of the Year

On3 imageby: Adam Stratton27 minutes agoAdamStrattonKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-25