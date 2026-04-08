Kelenna Azubuike cashed in on a bet with a Kentucky jersey

UK fans don’t hear from Kelenna Azubuike much these days, as the former Wildcat stays busy on the West Coast with the Golden State Warriors’ broadcast team, a job he’s held for more than a decade.

But he still keeps an eye on Kentucky, and he made sure a March Madness bet didn’t go unpaid.

Azubuike had a wager with Warriors guard and Santa Clara alum Brandin Podziemski when Kentucky faced Santa Clara in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. As you very well remember, Kentucky pulled it out in overtime after Otega Oweh’s deep buzzer-beater at the end of regulation.

That meant Podziemski had to pay up.

Before Golden State’s game vs Sacramento last night, Podziemski was spotted wearing Azubuike’s Kentucky jersey during warmups, honoring the deal after Santa Clara’s first-round exit last month.

“Pregame prep doesn’t get better than this!!” Azubuike posted. “My alma mater @kentuckymbb beat out Santa Clara, his alma mater, in a first-round NCAA tourney nail-biter! Friendly competition settled, Podz! You’re a good sport, good man!”

From Santa Clara to Kentucky… for one night 😅



BP and Kelenna honoring a little friendly competition. pic.twitter.com/GLdyw7TUKN — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 8, 2026

If you’re going to lose a bet, you could do worse than rocking one of Kentucky‘s best jerseys from the Tubby Smith era. It helped too because Podziemski dropped 20 in a Golden State win.