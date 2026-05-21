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Kentucky lands commitment from Kelsey Gerald to continue recruiting hot streak

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett50 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Thursday. The latest addition comes at tailback.

Kentucky recently surged into the lead for Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community running back Kelsey Gerald. The Wildcats then secured another May commitment.

“Going up to the school and meeting the coaches showed me real brotherhood and what a real program is supposed to look like,” Gerald told Rivals. “Just talking with coaches and watching them run a practice I put my future and trust in Kentucky’s hands.”

“Kentucky showed me constant love from day one.”

The Cats hosted the high three-star running back for unofficial visit in April and made a big push for in this recruitment. Now Kelsey Gerald will return to campus in June for his official visit as a Kentucky commit.

Stein’s program has been on a heater since adding high four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot to the class on April 12. Over the last month, Kentucky has added eight more commitments to the 2027 class. The commitment avalanche has not stopped yet.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 284 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 296 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 341 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 382 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 413 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 439 overall)
Miles BrownCB (6-0, 180)Martin (Tenn.) WestviewHigh 3-star (No. 460 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 474 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 575 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 579 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 580 overall)
Kelsey GeraldRB (5-11, 191)Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces CommunityHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County3-star (No. 622 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 701 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 706 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 738 overall)

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2026-05-21