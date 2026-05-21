Kentucky lands commitment from Kelsey Gerald to continue recruiting hot streak

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Thursday. The latest addition comes at tailback.

Kentucky recently surged into the lead for Lantana (Fla.) Santaluces Community running back Kelsey Gerald. The Wildcats then secured another May commitment.

BREAKING: Class of 2027 RB Kelsey Gerald has Committed to Kentucky, he tells me for @Rivals



The 5’11 203 RB chose the Wildcats over Indiana, Auburn, and Florida State



“Big Blue Nation, I’m home and ready to work!😼💙”https://t.co/q3vhAqIcUt pic.twitter.com/DezV2YcZnH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) May 21, 2026

“Going up to the school and meeting the coaches showed me real brotherhood and what a real program is supposed to look like,” Gerald told Rivals. “Just talking with coaches and watching them run a practice I put my future and trust in Kentucky’s hands.”

“Kentucky showed me constant love from day one.”

The Cats hosted the high three-star running back for unofficial visit in April and made a big push for in this recruitment. Now Kelsey Gerald will return to campus in June for his official visit as a Kentucky commit.

Stein’s program has been on a heater since adding high four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot to the class on April 12. Over the last month, Kentucky has added eight more commitments to the 2027 class. The commitment avalanche has not stopped yet.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class