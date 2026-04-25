Detroit Lions find special teams weapon -- and address wide receiver depth -- with Kendrick Law

The Detroit Lions have a clear top three at wideout. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a consistent all-pro candidate, Jameson Williams is a splash play creator, and Isaac TeSlaa is fresh off a rookie season where he earned a big role. This NFC North franchise has some known commodities on the perimeter but they needed to address depth in the draft. Detroit did not get around to the position until the fifth round.

Kentucky wide receiver Kendrick Law will be given a great opportunity as a rookie.

The former Alabama transfer still needs to show some improvement as a route-runner, but his wide back skill set will make him an instant option on screens, other quick passes, and gadget plays. Law can be a generator in the ball in his hands and could be a nice change of pace for this offense. In the meantime, his strong blocking reputation could help him get on the field as he looks to make a name for himself as a young player in the NFL.

This mid-round selection also has another way to guarantee himself a roster spot. Kendrick Law brings kick return experience to the Detroit organization and gained reps as a gunner on punt coverage last season. Law could become a valuable behind the scenes player for the Lions as a rookie because of special teams contributions.

The only wide receiver pick for the Lions brings some tangible skills to the table and that should secure a roster spot for a Lions team that needs some wide receiver depth to emerge.

Luckett’s Scouting Report: Kendrick Law

Kendrick Law is a wideout with a rocked-up build who spent four seasons in the SEC with one as a full-time starter at Kentucky. The former blue-chip recruit has the look of a slot receiver but will need to sharpen his route-running technique as he transitions to the NFL. Most notably needs improvement getting in and out of breaks. Was a factor for Alabama in the jet sweep game and looks comfortable with the ball in his hands as runner. Shows some YAC creation out of the short passing game due to strength and ability to run through tackles both at Alabama and Kentucky (30 missed tackles forced on 86 career receptions). There is not a lot of wiggle in open space. This is very much a north-south runner who loses speed and power when he has to get lateral. Law owns absolute tenacity as a blocker and can bury defensive backs.

True slot receiver with a physical play style. Law can provide immediate value in the short passing game, but route-running must improve to become a true factor in the intermediate passing game. Will bring immediate special teams value to the next level due to his kick return history and ability to cover kicks. Was used as a gunner at Kentucky and could find a niche playing in the third phase.

Route-running is a huge question mark. Not a natural pass catcher. Has not shown vertical playmaking in his long career despite the impressive speed and athleticism profile. Law is very much a gadget player with a feel of running back playing wide receiver who will need to make an impact on special teams and in the quick passing game. His physical traits will be worth investing in. Some team will give him a chance to develop into a more well-rounded wide receiver.