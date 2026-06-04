Kendrick Law tears ACL during Detroit Lions practice, will miss season

Kentucky’s top wide receiver from last season will have to wait a while longer to make his NFL debut. Detroit Lions rookie Kendrick Law tore his ACL during a non-contact drill at practice this week, Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters on Thursday. He will miss the entire 2026 season.

“Hate it for him,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “The kid was doing a good job. But it’s part of it. It’s a harsh reality, but he’ll get it out of the way early, have his whole career in front of him.”

Law transferred to Kentucky after three seasons at Alabama. Last year, he led the Cats in pass receptions (53) and receiving yards (540), totaled three touchdowns, and averaged 10.2 yards per catch. Adding in his time with the Crimson Tide, Law finished his college career with 86 catches for 883 yards, 31 kickoff returns for 710 yards, 16 rushing attempts for 83 yards, and 10 tackles on special teams. In April, he was selected by the Lions in the fifth round (168th overall pick) of the NFL Draft.

Law’s best game at Kentucky was against Tennessee Tech, during which he totaled a career-high 11 catches for 124 yards, making him the first Wildcat with 11 receptions in a game since Wan’Dale Robinson in 2021. He was a bright spot in the 56-34 loss to Tennessee, hauling in two catches for 103 yards, including a career-long 71-yard touchdown. Law also had a team-high six catches for 49 yards in Kentucky’s 10-3 win at Auburn, including the game’s only touchdown (what a weird game that was).

In Detroit, Law was set to ease his way into the Lions’ rotation behind Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams, and Isaac TeSlaa. Now, his focus will be on getting healthy for the 2027 season. Get well soon, K-Law.

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