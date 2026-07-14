Kenny Brooks wants Ajša Sivka to play in a similar role that Amelia Hassett did

There are a lot of things that Kenny Brooks can do with 6-foot-4 guard Ajša Sivka this season, especially on the offensive end of the court. Having a 6-foot-4 guard in women’s basketball is quite the luxury, especially when she is a former top 10 WNBA Draft pick. Sivka is clearly a high-level talent on the hardwood, but the staff is already seeing that she is a great teammate.

“Obviously, everyone knows that if you get drafted, you’re talented,” Brooks said in his interview with KSR. “So, they’re giving her the respect and they know she’s very talented, but what she does — she just fits right in with the kids, with the team. She doesn’t put herself on a pedestal. She’s gotta work, she’s gotta do some things to improve on — that’s why she came here. She wanted to improve her game before she actually stepped foot on the WNBA floor, and we’re going to provide that for her.”

“She’s been very well-received,” Brooks added. “She’s fun to be around. She’s very personable. She’s very quick-witted… but she’s been a lot of fun, and I think she’s eating it up, the development we’re presenting to her. I think she’s going to be a tremendous player for us.”

But what kind of player will she be exactly? She is a premier three-point shooter, but at the same time, it would probably be malpractice to not use her size in the paint too, right? On the defensive end, what kind of versatility does she have?

It sounds like Brooks wants her to fill the shoes that Amelia Hassett left behind when she was selected in the WNBA Draft in April.

“[I want her] to probably fill that role that Amelia did,” Brooks said. “She’s probably going to primarily be on the perimeter… we started doing some things with her down low because if she’s on the perimeter, she’s got perimeter players guarding her, she’s gonna have a mismatch down low. We started doing some things in the paint, she has tremendous touch. She has great footwork.”

Hassett’s greatest qualities as a player were probably her three-point shooting and ability to guard the other team’s best player for big stretches at a time, but she also had a pretty solid basketball IQ as well. The staff is hoping that Sivka’s professional experience overseas can help her grow in that regard like Hassett did.

“Amelia is irreplaceable in my heart because she’s one of my favorite people I’ve ever coached because she was just always where she was supposed to be,” Brooks said. “It remains to be seen with Ajša because we’ve never seen her live on our floor playing a game, so we can pick up on some of the little things like Amelia would bring to us, but the skill set is there. She can shoot the basketball, she can handle the basketball, she’s tall, she’s long, and she’s got great experience playing back home with her national team, and I think that’s gonna bode well for us.”

There is no question that Sivka is talented, but we’ll probably have to wait until November to see just how many of those veteran intangibles she’ll be able to bring to the table. If she’s anything like Hassett, then we know that Kentucky has a special player on its hands.

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