Kenny Brooks came to Kentucky 'to be on this stage' and win tournament games

For the first time in 10 long years, Kentucky women’s basketball is going back to the Sweet 16. Kentucky battled hard to get the 74-73 win over the Mountaineers. At times, it seemed like Kentucky would win by 20, but West Virginia continuously fought back into the game. Of course, the basketball gods were on Kentucky’s side on Monday.

Kenny Brooks has often told his players to “stop and smell the roses” — to not live too fast and to enjoy each and every moment you have wearing the blue and white. Monday’s win to advance to the Sweet 16 is certainly a “stop and smell the roses” moment for Brooks.

“I’m too old to be living life and not stopping and smelling the roses,” Brooks told KSR after beating the Mountaineers. “With that mentality — I adopted it a couple years ago — it’s allowed me to enjoy moments like this even more so, and we’re going to be prepared, we’re going to be ready for the next opportunity, but you got to really embrace it because I have a group of young women in that locker room that are so much fun to be around.”

As Brooks mentioned, he and his team won’t be at a stand still for those roses for too long. After all, Kentucky has to get ready for a matchup with 1-seed Texas now on Saturday. Brooks has a talented team to work with ahead of the rematch with the Longhorns, but part of why he is enjoying the Sweet 16 moment so much is because of how good they are off the court as well.

“They’re great kids. They’re very smart, maybe like a 3.5 [GPA], not one of them has been late to a meeting yet,” Brooks added. “They always tell the bus driver yes sir, thank you, every time they get off the bus, and when you have a group like that, and they’re good at basketball, you better stop and smell the roses because you never know. You want to make sure that you enjoy every second of it, and that’s what I’m doing with this group.”

“In two years — not just the team but my coaching staff — in two years, we got here and we were a missed shot away last year from going to the Sweet 16, then we were one point this year going to the Sweet 16,” Brooks continued. “We’ve been a ranked basketball team every week that we’ve been at Kentucky, and that’s a tribute to my to my staff, to the young people that we brought in, everybody believing in what we’re trying to do, and to do this in two years, it’s pretty remarkable. So, heck yeah I’m going to sit back and smell the roses and really enjoy this because we’ve gotten so much support, and that’s one reason why I came here.”

When Brooks first got to Kentucky, he called the program a “sleeping giant”. Brooks, alongside Mitch Barnhart, was really the first person to see the vision of what Kentucky women’s basketball could be.

“I wanted to come here to be on this stage, and if it weren’t for the guidance of Mitch Barnhart, I wouldn’t be here,” Brooks noted. “It was like, okay, we want something bigger. We want to be able to compete consistently, and the support that we get, it allows us to do so as we move forward. We have three McDonald’s All Americans coming in next year. The trajectory of Kentucky women’s basketball is on the rise, and it’s a testament to the hard work that our kids put in but also my staff puts in.”

For the second time in his illustrious coaching career, Brooks is going to the Sweet 16, and this time, he’s doing it with a Kentucky quarter zip on.