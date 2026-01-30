Kenny Brooks is confident that Kaelyn Carroll is 'going to be a very valuable player' for Kentucky

With Teonni Key being injured, Kaelyn Carroll has seen her role change quite a bit. Some games, like against Mississippi State and Tennessee, she’ll play a combined five minutes. However, in some games, like Oklahoma, she’ll play 19 minutes. However, Kenny Brooks believes that she’ll soon play a bigger, more important role on a game-to-game basis.

Brooks talked about the learning curve for freshmen and how experience helps ramp up the learning process.

“Freshmen, they all grasp it at different speeds, they really do,” Brooks said on his Jan. 28 radio show. “The best thing, I’ve always joked about it and said the best thing about freshmen is they become sophomores and then they become juniors.”

With the way college athletics is now, specifically with NIL and the transfer portal, everyone wants things to click instantly. Everyone wants fast results. However, that doesn’t always happen.

“Now, with instant gratification, everybody wants it quickly,” Brooks explained. “They look at their press clippings as high school players, and they think that they can come in and just be that at the next level instantly. It takes time, and for her, it’s no different. She’s had some moments for us that she’s done some really good things, and she’s had some moments where she needs to learn from.”

“So, she’s no different than any other,” Brooks continued. “I just think the expectation the way that college athletics are today, you just expect kids to be finished products when they get here, and it’s really not fair to them. It’s not fair to anyone because they have to go through it. So, we just need consistency from her, and when she can provide that, then we’re gonna be a much better team for it.”

Even right now, Brooks believes that Carroll is showing flashes of her potential.

“She’s doing very nicely in the grand scheme of everything, being a freshman and trying to learn,” Brooks said. “The college game is much faster, is much more physical, and I think she’s adapting very quickly to it, but she’s kind of been thrown into the fire with Teonni’s injury. We’ve needed more from her, maybe when she wasn’t ready for some of those moments, but I think she’s gonna learn from it, and she’s gonna be a very valuable player to us.”