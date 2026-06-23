Kenny Brooks is excited for 'this national championship group' this season

From the second he took the Kentucky job back in March 2024, Kenny Brooks has continued to raise the bar for the women’s basketball program. After getting back to the NCAA Tournament in his first season, Brooks led the Wildcats to their first Sweet 16 in a decade this past year. Is another leap incoming?

Perhaps only time will truly tell, but by the sound of it, Brooks is at least confident in his 2026-27 squad.

In a video put out by the Kentucky women’s basketball team on social media (looked like a really fun day out by the pool), among the things Brooks said he was excited about was “this national championship group”.

This year is going to be a fun one! 🤭 pic.twitter.com/RXNEWTkdHI — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) June 23, 2026

At Big Blue Madness last year, Brooks thanked Big Blue Nation for its unwavering loyalty and support, and in doing so, made a proclamation that “we will not stop until we become national champions”. Clearly, that goal is still at the forefront of importance for Brooks and Kentucky women’s basketball.

Kentucky has certainly had an offseason that could make you think that making a Final Four for the first time isn’t a far-fetched idea. Brooks brought in the No. 6 high school recruiting class according to ESPN, the No. 6 transfer portal class according to On3 as well as Jemma Amoore and Ajša Sivka, who was the No. 10 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

In On3’s Preseason Top 25, Kentucky comes in at No. 9 after not only bringing in several key pieces but also returning players like All-SEC center Clara Strack and sharpshooter Asia Boone.

“Of course, I’m biased, but I think she’s the best post player in the country,” Brooks told On3 regarding Strack. “Her versatility allows us to do so many different things. It allows you to go in and when you’re recruiting, you can go a lot of different ways. She’s listed as a center, but she can play the power forward and she’s so versatile.”

“[Asia Boone is] a sharpshooter who really fits what we do,” Brooks later noted. “It’s kind of amazing that she can go from Conference-USA to the SEC and score more points per game, but that goes to show how she fits into our system. Last year, she outperformed what I thought she would.”

There is a lot of potential in store for this 2026-27 Kentucky team… maybe even national championship potential.

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