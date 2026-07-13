Kenny Brooks expects his talented freshmen to play, but Kentucky is also in 'win-now mode'

Kenny Brooks has brought in arguably the most talented freshman class in the history of Kentucky women’s basketball to Lexington. Three McDonald’s All-Americans — two of them finishing as top 10 national recruits — will suit up for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

The headliner is point guard Maddyn Greenway, a highly decorated, multi-sport high school athlete ranked No. 9 in the 2026 class by Rivals. She’s joined by fellow top 10 prospect Savvy Swords and four-star sharpshooter Emily McDonald. As a trio, they give Brooks plenty of options to work with on the perimeter.

But what should their expectations be as fresh college rookies? According to Brooks, he fully plans to factor them into the rotation from the jump — even if there are some growing pains along the way.

“They’re all three extremely competitive. They’re like perfectionists,” Brooks said last week. “And to be honest with you, they’re well beyond their years. They come in and they can do things that I really haven’t seen freshmen be able to do. But they’re freshmen. And what we were able to do in solidifying some players with experience, we don’t have to throw them into the fire. Now, they will get thrown into the fire.”

In the immediate, Greenway might be the most important of the three. Brooks has rolled out Georgia Amoore and Tonie Morgan at point guard during his first two seasons at Kentucky. Experienced veterans. Much of what he does centers on letting a smart lead guard run the show. Having an All-American candidate in Clara Strack hanging out in the paint will relieve some of that dependency, but a floor general will still be needed.

And that’s why Brooks quickly turned the attention of his answer from the three incoming freshmen to three of his incoming transfers

“We’re also in win-now mode,” Brooks added.

There’s a world where Greenway, Swords, and McDonald are all contributors from day one. Where the jump from high school to college isn’t that wide. But Brooks has called this roster one of the most talented he’s ever coached for a reason. He can rely on the likes of Diana Collins (Alabama), Me’Arah O’Neal (Florida), and Ayanna Patterson (UConn) to help steady the ship.

Collins, in particular, has plenty of experience as a starting SEC guard. She was a full-time starter for Alabama last season, averaging 8.4 points and 2.4 assists in 28.5 minutes as a junior. Brooks will have options early on when it comes to his point guard spot.

“The freshmen, they’re going to get their opportunity,” he continued. “But you don’t have to just depend on every mistake or good play that they make. But I think that they’re going to find their way. They’re all talented. They all shoot the basketball well. They all have great experience. And I look forward to them finding their way. And they will compete. And they will contribute a lot for us this year.”

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