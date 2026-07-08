Kenny Brooks explains the process of identifying, landing talented Slovenian guard Ajša Sivka

Kenny Brooks is no stranger to international recruiting.

Helping develop Georgia Amoore from an underranked prospect into a top 10 WNBA Draft pick is one of the loudest bullet points on Brooks’ impressive coaching resume. Since taking the Kentucky women’s basketball job a few years ago, he’s also brought the likes of Clara Silva (Portugal) and Elsa Vadfors (Sweden) to Lexington via the international pipeline.

But his latest import has the potential to be on the level of Amoore. In fact, new Kentucky guard Ajša Sivka was selected just four spots after Amoore in the 2025 WNBA Draft. But instead of going pro last summer, Sivka returned home to represent her country in the 2025 FIBA Women’s European Basketball Championship.

That opened an opportunity for Brooks and his staff to lock in on the 6-foot-4 Slovenian as a potential addition to his 2026-27 roster. Months later, they managed to pull it off.

“One of (Sivka’s) family friends brought their child to watch us play a game this year,” Brooks said Tuesday when explaining how he and his staff started recruiting Sivka. “And they stayed a couple of days and they watched us, how we worked out Clara (Strack). How we did a lot of different things. And when it came down to a decision where she wanted to go to college, he was her family friend. And he saw what we did, how we did it. Was very impressed.”

Sivka committing to this Kentucky team probably isn’t being talked about enough. She is a legitimate WNBA talent who could easily be playing in the pros right now. Sivka has won MVP awards in international settings. She’s put up good numbers against the top competition in Spain. The Chicago Sky, which still controls her professional rights, picked her at No. 10 in last year’s draft for a reason.

Brooks even said that he sees Sivka filling the role left behind in the wake of Amelia Hassett‘s departure. Hassett ran out of eligibility after the end of last season, but she was a full-time starter on the wing, averaging over 32 minutes per outing as a deadly three-point threat.

Sivka isn’t coming to the Bluegrass State as a depth piece — she’s coming to help win games immediately.

“We jumped on a Zoom as soon as we could,” Brooks continued. “We had a great conversation with her, just talked about our vision and what was going to happen. We did check into the whole situation with the WNBA. And it is unique. And women’s basketball is a little bit different because she didn’t declare for the draft. She just got drafted. And that was the big reason that she’s capable of coming.

“Now, we still have to dot some I’s, cross some T’s with the NCAA clearing. But after the Zoom, it was a couple of weeks, and she called back and she said, this is where she wanted to be.”

Brooks credited Kentucky assistant coach Radvile Autukaite with the assist on sealing the deal with Sivka. As he mentioned, there are still some hurdles to jump over before Sivka can officially be cleared by the NCAA, but those don’t appear to be anything to worry about. She arrived on campus last week and has already started integrating herself into the culture of the program. The biggest question mark right now might end up being what year she’s classified as.

“We’re still waiting on documentation and whatnot, what year she is for those situations, but she’s not a freshman,” Brooks said. “We may have to list her as a freshman, but she’s not. She’s actually older, maybe three days younger than Clara. But we’re just glad to have her now.”

Brooks revealed that he and his staff had to keep Sivka’s recruitment quiet. “It’s like kind of getting a Christmas present in November, and you can’t open it until December 25th,” he joked. But as he mentioned, everyone is just happy to finally have her in Lexington — and it sounds like she’s just as happy to be on campus, too.

“She’s a tremendous, tremendous young lady. She’s very excited to be here,” Brooks said. “I think she fits exactly how we want to play.”

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