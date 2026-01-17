Kenny Brooks is skeptical about the new college basketball transfer portal window

The NCAA recently changed the men’s and women’s college basketball transfer portal window. Before, the portal was open opened during the NCAA Tournament — if you recall, on the men’s side, Kam Williams actually committed to Kentucky while the Cats were in the big dance. Now, “the transfer windows in men’s and women’s basketball will open for a 15-day period the day after the championship game for the respective NCAA tournament”, according to the NCAA. On the women’s side, the portal will open on Apr. 6 and close on Apr. 21. There are exceptions for players at programs that experience coaching changes, however.

KSR Kentucky head coach Kenny Brooks what he thought about the new transfer portal window, and he didn’t exactly seem thrilled with the new window.

“I don’t know if there is a right answer. I really don’t,” Brooks began to explain. “I know there — it’s moving pieces, and every time they ask us coaches, we always have what the problem is going to be for that solution, and to me, it’s going to leave a lot of people in limbo for very long time.”

Brooks’ main issue with the new transfer portal window is that the shortened window will complicate roster management and even offseason training.

“So, from your last game until the last game of the NCAA tournament, what do you do during then,” Brooks pondered. “Do you work the kids out? Do you talk to them? Do you ask them if they’re coming back? Do you ask them if they’re leaving? If they say they’re leaving, do you work them out still? Or do you tell them that you know you can’t? And then all of a sudden, the floodgates are going to open up on the day that the portal opens up, and what you’re going to start seeing, you’re going to start seeing one-day visits, come in here and just do a flyby, and you see what you like and then they’ll probably go. I think that’s kind of been the case a little bit, maybe on the football side. I think I saw a certain quarterback went to like, four or five different places.”

Additionally, if and when a team loses during the NCAA Tournament, they now have to wait until after the national championship game to begin contacting players (or tamper with players not in the portal in the meantime) whereas before, they could pretty much immediately start working on the next year’s roster.

“It’s tough, but I don’t know what the solution is. I don’t know what the solution is, but I do know the problems that it’s going to create, and it’s just another way we have to evolve and what’s going on and musical chairs and having kids make right decisions and whatnot. I think the dead time is going to be very difficult to maneuver through and how you’re going to do it because there’s gonna be a lot of phone calls which probably shouldn’t happen and everything. I think it was probably better the way it was.”

