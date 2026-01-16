Kenny Brooks is Kentucky WBB's all-time winningest head coach through first 50 games

Kenny Brooks has done some pretty special things in his 1.5 years at Kentucky. Before he took over, Kentucky was the laughing stock of the SEC. It had reached incredible heights and national prominence, but those days were long gone. That was, until Brooks was hired on March 26, 2024.

Since then, Brooks has awoken a “sleeping giant” as he calls it. In his first year at the helm, Kentucky went 23-8 and made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. To begin the 2025-26 season, the Cats are 17-2 following a close win over Florida. Right now, Kentucky is the No. 7 team in the country, and Big Blue Nation’s excitement for the program is at an all-time high.

Speaking of things being at an all-time level, Brooks is off to the best 50-game start a coach has ever had at Kentucky.

After tonight, Coach Brooks has the most wins in a head coach’s first 50 games in program history (40)! 🐐 pic.twitter.com/SSJ2wkuiRk — Kentucky Women’s Basketball (@KentuckyWBB) January 16, 2026

If you’re curious to see how every coach (since 1976) started in their first 50 games at Kentucky, then you’re in luck. KSR dug through the archives and scanned through some schedules to determine just how impressive Brooks’ start has been compared to past Kentucky coaches.

Coach Years at Kentucky Record Winning Percentage Kenny Brooks 2024-Present 40-10 .800 Terry Hall 1980-1987 39-11 .780 Debbie Yow 1976-1980 35-15 .700 Kyra Elzy 2020-2024 30-20 .600 Matthew Mitchell 2007-2020 28-22 .560 Mickie DeMoss 2003-2007 25-25 .500 Sharon Fanning 1987-1995 24-26 .480 Bernadette Maddox 1995-2003 14-36 .280

Brooks’ first signature win at Kentucky came four games into his tenure — an overtime win over Louisville in front of a sold out crowd in Historic Memorial Coliseum. Kentucky hadn’t beat the Cardinals since 2015, losing seven consecutive matchups in that span. Brooks and his squad went on the road this season and got another win over the dirty birds as well.

The first SEC game Brooks would coach at Kentucky was against Mississippi State, and that’s when Georgia Amoore and Dazia Lawrence combined for 55 points as Kentucky made a program record 18 threes in a 91-69 win. Then, on the road against Oklahoma, Amoore erupted for 43 points, tying the program record for points by a player in a single game as Kentucky won that won 95-86.

Fun times continued in Historic Memorial Coliseum as Kentucky dominated Tennessee, exposing the weaknesses in Kim Caldwell’s style of play as the Cats ate the Lady Vols up in the transition game. In a game that pretty much clinched a double-bye in the SEC Tournament, Kentucky beat Tennessee 82-58.

As for this season, Kentucky has already gotten two top five wins after only having two such wins in the last 10 seasons combined. The first of which came at LSU, and after getting down big early, Kentucky raged back to win that one on a Tonie Morgan game-winning three. Then, Kentucky defended home court to take down Oklahoma in what was another thriller between the two teams. After locking up the Sooners late, Kentucky got the 63-57 win. Brooks is off to a phenomenal start at Kentucky, and his record shows it.