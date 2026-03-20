Kenny Brooks, Kentucky focused on 'being the best version of ourselves' against James Madison

There are a lot of theatrics that come with March Madness. There are cinderella runs and storylines with every matchup. Of course, the main with Kentucky taking on James Madison is that Kenny Brooks will be taking on his alma mater, where his first stop was as a head coach. Brooks and his team aren’t focused on any of it.

Of course, 5-seeds taking on 12-seeds are always interesting because there tend to be a good number of upsets in those games. You see those upsets occur more often on the men’s side, but we’ve seen some close, close games in those matchups lately, and we even saw two 12-seeds pull off those wins back in 2023.

James Madison, objectively, seems like a fun team to pick for an upset win given the circumstances with Brooks. Plus, they’re a solid team coming off a Sun Belt Conference Tournament championship victory.

Brooks’ group understands that the Dukes will be a tough foe that will be hungry for a big win, but there has been no internal discussion about James Madison being a 12-seed.

“We don’t talk about seeds,” Brooks said on Friday. “I’m not in the committee, selection show, so I have no idea how James Madison is a 12-seed. They did everything right. They played some Power 4s, they went out and won some of those games, they’ve won 12 in a row. I think they were a mid to low NET rating. I don’t know how they’re a 12-seed.”

James Madison has beaten Virginia Tech, Boston College and Wisconsin this season and even fought hard to keep things moderately close with Notre Dame. Just look at their schedule, they’ve gone to battle with a number of teams this season.

Of course, Kentucky instead is more focused on themselves. The Cats have to make sure they are ready for the first-round game in every aspect possible in order to avoid that dreaded upset.

“So, we don’t go out and talk about, hey, this is a 12-seed. They’re going to be upset-minded. They’re going to come out and they’re going to play hard. We understand that,” Brooks added. “We know what they do. We just really talk to our kids about being the best version of ourselves, and we’re not talking about we’re playing against a 12-seed. We’re playing against whatever.”

“James Madison is our opponent and we got to make sure we play to the best of our ability so we can win a basketball game, but we don’t talk about another opponent’s seeding, Brooks noted.”

The Dukes are led by head coach Sean O’Regan, who served as an assistant under Brooks at James Madison from 2007-2016. When Brooks left for Blacksburg, O’Regan took the reigns in Harrisonburg. Brooks is, obviously, familiar with O’Regan and how good of a team he has. James Madison has some experience as well.

“They’re a very good basketball team,” Brooks said. “They’re well-coached. They have really good players. They have experienced players. Peyton McDaniel is a very tough, hard guard, and she’s a fifth year, so she’s got a lot of experience. [Ashanti] Barnes is a graduate player.”

“They’re battle tested,” Brooks mentioned. “They probably had a little bit of heartbreak leading up to this year, and then they got over the hump and they won a championship, so they fear no one. They played a really good schedule. We understand the challenges they present, and we’re looking forward to an opportunity to go out and to continue playing basketball.”

Kentucky will takes on James Madison at 2:30 p.m. ET on Saturday on ESPNU. If the Cats can win, they’ll have back-to-back years with an NCAA Tournament victory for the first time since the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons.

