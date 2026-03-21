Kenny Brooks purposefully 'went very vanilla' in second half in James Madison win

Kentucky got out to a 32-10 lead in the first quarter of its 15-point win over James Madison, but when you look at that, that tells you that James Madison outscored Kentucky by seven the rest of the way, and that’s exactly what happened.

Over the course of the final three quarters, the Dukes put up 46 points, while Kentucky recorded just 39. Of course, it still ended up being a convincing, never-in-question win for the Cats, but the final score wasn’t as pretty as a 40-point monster blowout would have been.

After the game, Kenny Brooks revealed part of why Kentucky may have not played so great in the second half. With potential future opponents in the arena scouting against him and his team, Brooks didn’t want to give them anything to look at.

“We were very fortunate to get up as much as we were, and we have a game on Monday night, and whichever opponent it is was sitting there watching us,” Brooks mentioned after the 71-56 victory over James Madison. “So, we were going to be as vanilla as possible.”

It’s really just a unique position to be in. Sure, it’s similar to the SEC Tournament in some ways, but you also have to think about what’s on the line. If you’re Kentucky and you lose in the SEC Tournament, at least you have the NCAA Tournament to look forward to.

If you lose in the NCAA Tournament, your season is over. Brooks is trying to do any little thing he can to prolong Kentucky’s season as long as possible.

“We weren’t going to try to do anything — if that was a normal game and that was the end, we didn’t play another game for a while, we would have done a lot of things differently, and that’s nothing against what JMU did in the second half. Kudos to them, but we kept it very vanilla.”

Every team in the NCAA Tournament is good, especially in Kentucky’s region. It would be unwise to give them any other ammunition they could use against you on Monday.

“We kept it very vanilla, and when you play in a tournament and you got great coaches like Mark [Kellogg] and Glenn [Box], they’re sitting there watching you and watching your calls. You’re not going to run everything. You’re not going to show them a lot. So, we went very vanilla in the second half.”

At the moment this article hit the internet, 4-seed West Virginia leads 13-seed Miami (OH) 40-26 at the half. If the lead holds, Kentucky will be playing the Mountaineers on their home floor — a true road environment with the season hanging in the balance for both programs.