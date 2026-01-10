Kenny Brooks says Kentucky has to 'get back to the drawing board' before Oklahoma

Kentucky’s loss at Alabama on Thursday was very uncharacteristic if you just go look at how Kenny Brooks‘ team has played all season. It’s not a loss that will have you wondering if Kentucky is an NCAA Tournament team or anything like that, but this is a loss that will bring you back down to Earth a bit.

Prior to the Alabama game, the Cats were 15-1 (2-0 SEC) with their only loss on the season coming to No. 9 Maryland on a neutral court in November. For a minute, it looked like this Kentucky team was a nonstop locomotive ready to bulldoze through any team that dared step in front of it. Of course, the Crimson Tide proved that this Kentucky team does have some flaws.

When asked what went wrong following the Alabama game, Brooks had a very simple answer.

“Everything,” Brooks said. “When you play in this league, you gotta be really good to win on the road, and we weren’t very good at all in any aspect. I can’t think of really one bright spot or an area that we were good in.”

It’s not like Kentucky entered the night unprepared per se — Brooks even noting that he thought his team was “really locked in on the scout” during his postgame press conference. Sometimes you can just not have the right mentality or mojo heading into a game.

“We didn’t have the energy. We didn’t have the effort, and our attitude wasn’t the manner in which we needed to win a game like this,” Brooks added. “We needed to come out — probably needed Tonie [Morgan] to be a little bit better version of herself, I needed Clara [Strack] to be a better version of herself, I needed Jordan [Obi] to be a better version of herself. We’re not going to replace Teonni [Key] in one day. We’re trying to figure it out, but we just needed people to step up and be a better version of themselves, and we didn’t get that. We didn’t get that at all.”

Amidst of “trying to figure it out” with Key sidelined due to injury — being listed as “week-to-week” — Brooks noted that he and his team will have to try to throw a wrinkle into their system in order to mitigate the impact of Key’s absence.

“So, what we gotta do is just regroup, get back to the drawing board,” Brooks mentioned. “We gotta get back to the drawing board, reinvent ourselves and no time to feel sorry for ourselves.”

With No. 5 Oklahoma coming to Lexington on Sunday, there truly is no time to say woe is me. Both teams are coming off a loss heading into the top 10 matchup, and both will be hungry to get a big win to get back on track.

However, Brooks also realizes that the SEC season is long, 16-game road. Getting a win on Sunday would be great, but Kentucky has to continue to work at their weaknesses in order to be at their best when March rolls around.

“It is so early. I know that from the outside looking in, a lot of people will say ‘must win’, ‘must win’, whatever. This league is good. There’s a lot of parody,” Brooks explained. “So, you really just got to take it one game at a time and lock in and focus, and you gotta look at it for the long haul. I think we’ve got a couple elite teams in our league that can handle situations where they don’t play well, but for the most part, everybody’s got to come out and play well. So, we’ll lock in and focus and regardless of who we’re playing, just try to make ourselves better.”