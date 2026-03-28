Kenny Brooks says West Virginia was 'tremendous preparation' for Texas rematch

West Virginia was a smaller team than Kentucky and had some guards that were persistent on the defensive end the floor, looking to create as much havoc for Tonie Morgan and Kentucky’s backcourt as much as possible. Texas will want to do the same thing to Kentucky on Saturday, unfortunately (or maybe fortunately?)

Kenny Brooks talked about the challenges that the Longhorns bring on Friday, and he called back to the Feb. 9 game against Texas in doing so.

“We’re a different team, but so are they,” Brooks said. “We were playing them at a time that they lost a few. They’re hitting on all cylinders right now, which is evident by winning the SEC Tournament and then their first two round games. They looked spectacular.”

“It’s kind of interesting how things match up. We came out, and the game we played against West Virginia was tremendous preparation for us and what we’re going to be able to see,” Brooks added. “There is familiarity because we have seen Texas. We’ve played against them. We know their size, we know their speed, we know how they play, but nonetheless, this game is going to be a one-off game. It’s for all the marbles, win or go home. It’s going to be a different intensity level.”

With the game being in Fort Worth — still in the Lone Star State — you can only imagine the amount of burnt orange that will be in the arena at 3 p.m. ET. However, going up against a rowdy road crowd is just your average Thursday night in the SEC. Brooks and Kentucky have gotten big wins away from Historic Memorial Coliseum numerous times this season.

“Essentially, it’s probably going to be a home game for them, so to speak, but we’ve played well in front of crowds that weren’t for us, which was evident in the West Virginia game, when we went to Louisville and played; we played at LSU and were very successful,” Brooks said.

“I think we’re prepared for it, but they’re a great team,” Brooks said regarding the 33-3 Longhorns. “Vic [Schaefer] does a tremendous job in getting his players to play to their fullest, and we’re going to have our hands full.”

Kentucky will be playing for a trip to the Elite Eight, the furthest the program has ever advanced in the NCAA Tournament. It would mark the fifth regional final in program history and first since 2013.

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