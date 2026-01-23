Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kenny Brooks wanted 'to go into a quick hitter' on final possession against Tennessee

Screenshot 2023-11-10 at 1.25.30 PMby: Phoenix Stevens11 minutes agoPStevensKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-22