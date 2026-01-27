Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kenny Brooks says 'we can't lose confidence in who we are' amidst three-game skid

Screenshot 2023-11-10 at 1.25.30 PMby: Phoenix Stevens42 minutes agoPStevensKSR

loading...

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-01-27