Kenny Brooks will be coaching against his alma mater in first round

We all know Kenny Brooks as the Kentucky women’s basketball coach who took Virginia Tech to a Final Four before arriving in Lexington, but his history as not only a coach but also a player runs much deeper than that.

In 1987, Brooks — a 6-foot-1, 165 lbs kid from Waynesboro, Virginia — arrived on the campus of James Madison to play point guard. Brooks played four years for the Dukes, leading them to two NIT appearances in his time running the point.

Of course, on Selection Sunday, we learned that 5-seed Kentucky will be heading to West Virginia (the host site) to take on 12-seed James Madison in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The game will be on Saturday, March 21 at 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

It will mark a full-circle moment for the Kentucky head coach, who in 2022, was elected into the JMU Athletics Hall of Fame.

Kenny Brooks player headshot at James Madison. Photo via jmusports.com.

His sophomore season was his best, averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. He averaged 5.7 points, two assists and 1.2 rebounds per game in his four years at James Madison. Throughout his entire collegiate career, Brooks was a solid three-point shooter, cashing in on 41% of his attempts from beyond the arc for his career. As a senior, Brooks shot 47.7% from three-point land.

When his playing days came to an end, Brooks decided to not stray away from the hardwood as he took up coaching. On the men’s side, he was an assistant at VMI from 1994-1998 before ending back up at James Madison, where he was an assistant on the men’s side from 1998-2002.

Then, he was an assistant on the women’s side briefly before taking over the program in 2003. He coached there until 2016 when he left for Virginia Tech.

Kenny Brooks coaching at James Madison in 2015. Photo by Robert Kinnan – USA TODAY Sports.

As the head coach of the women’s basketball program at James Madison, Brooks was named CAA Coach of the Year four times, including three years in a row. He compiled a 337-122 (.734) record, making him the winningest coach in the history of the program. The Dukes won five CAA Tournament championships and won the regular season title four times. Brooks won 25+ games in eight seasons at James Madison.

Now, as the head coach of the Wildcats, Brooks will look to do what he has done everywhere he has gone on Saturday — win — even if it is against his alma mater and first stop as a head coach.