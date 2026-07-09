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Arizona head coach Kenny Dillingham believes in Cutter Boley

Adam Luckett
Adam Luckett@adamluckettksr
7h
Cutter Boley at Arizona State spring practice, via Rob Schumacher:The Republic : USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Cutter Boley at Arizona State spring practice, via Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kentucky’s turn in talking season is still two weeks away but the program’s former starting quarterback popped up at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. Arizona State has replaced Sam Leavitt with someone head coach Kenny Dillingham was very familiar with.

The third-year head coach and former Oregon offensive coordinator was asked about Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley at the podium. This is what the 36-year-old had to say.

“So I recruited him to Oregon when I was there. And I just remember he was a really good athlete. People don’t give him enough credit for his athleticism,” Dillingham said. “He’s a very good athlete. Was a good basketball player. And then he had all the arm strength and all the ability of what he could do.

“I remembered who he was and I remembered a lot about him from his visit out there to Oregon. It was someone that I knew I wanted to target from the beginning.”

Cutter Boley was not among a large group of Arizona State players at the event and has still not been named QB1 in Tempe. Former UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene is battling for the starting job with Boley. Keene has thrown for 8,245 yards and 65 touchdowns across 2,233 career snaps in college football. This battle is expected to continue when Arizona State’s fall camp starts in August.

The former Kentucky quarterback who started 11 games and finished his redshirt freshman season with 2,160 passing yards on a 65.8 percent completion rate still has some work to do to enter the season as a starter but it seems clear that his head coach is a fan of what he brings to the table for the Sun Devils.

Where Kentucky transfers landed this offseason

There was some heavy roster turnover in Lexington this offseason. This is where the Kentucky players who entered the transfer portal landed this offseason.

PlayerPositionSchoolYear
Cuttler BoleyQB (6-5, 213)Arizona State3rd
Preston BowmanWR (5-11, 207)Ohio2nd
Javeon CampbellDL (6-5, 270)Alabama A&M2nd
Cam DooleyS (6-2, 205)Florida3rd
Dante DowdellRB (6-2, 225)Georgia4th
David LaGangaLS (6-0, 212)UConn5th
Cameron MillerWR (5-10, 180)Ole Miss2nd
Montavin QuisenberryWR (5-10, 180)Louisville2nd
Austin RamseyiDL (6-4, 309)Kansas State4th
Stone SaundersQB (6-1, 222)San Diego State2nd
Quay’sheed ScottNickel (5-11, 208)South Carolina3rd
Jacob SmithEDGE (6-4, 235)Louisville3rd
Jerod Smith IIDL (6-4, 270)Louisville3rd
Steven Soles Jr.EDGE (6-2, 237)Arkansas3rd
Darrin StreyT (6-7, 314)LSU2nd
Troy StellatoWR (6-1, 195)UNLV6th
DJ Waller Jr.CB (6-3, 205)Louisville4th
Landyn WatsonLB (6-1, 245)Kansas6th
Evan WibberleyiOL (6-5, 305)Louisville5th

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2026-07-08
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