Arizona head coach Kenny Dillingham believes in Cutter Boley

Kentucky’s turn in talking season is still two weeks away but the program’s former starting quarterback popped up at Big 12 Media Days on Tuesday. Arizona State has replaced Sam Leavitt with someone head coach Kenny Dillingham was very familiar with.

The third-year head coach and former Oregon offensive coordinator was asked about Kentucky transfer Cutter Boley at the podium. This is what the 36-year-old had to say.

Kenny Dillingham speaks on what stands out to him about new quarterback Cutter Boley.@Blaze_Sports pic.twitter.com/a7oRKxYrmC — Zach Dworaczyk (@Zach_Dworaczyk) July 7, 2026

“So I recruited him to Oregon when I was there. And I just remember he was a really good athlete. People don’t give him enough credit for his athleticism,” Dillingham said. “He’s a very good athlete. Was a good basketball player. And then he had all the arm strength and all the ability of what he could do.

“I remembered who he was and I remembered a lot about him from his visit out there to Oregon. It was someone that I knew I wanted to target from the beginning.”

Cutter Boley was not among a large group of Arizona State players at the event and has still not been named QB1 in Tempe. Former UCF, Fresno State, and Michigan quarterback Mikey Keene is battling for the starting job with Boley. Keene has thrown for 8,245 yards and 65 touchdowns across 2,233 career snaps in college football. This battle is expected to continue when Arizona State’s fall camp starts in August.

The former Kentucky quarterback who started 11 games and finished his redshirt freshman season with 2,160 passing yards on a 65.8 percent completion rate still has some work to do to enter the season as a starter but it seems clear that his head coach is a fan of what he brings to the table for the Sun Devils.

Where Kentucky transfers landed this offseason

There was some heavy roster turnover in Lexington this offseason. This is where the Kentucky players who entered the transfer portal landed this offseason.