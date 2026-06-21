Kenny Minchey Believes in Stein and Sloan, The Best QB Developers in College Football

Kentucky’s first-year head coach will have a first-time starter under center. Like Will Stein, Kenny Minchey has plenty of experience at this level of football, albeit in a much different role.

Stein put up prolific numbers in the Big Ten as the Oregon offensive coordinator. Now, he’s the head ball coach at his old Kentucky home in the SEC. When searching for his first signal-caller, he needed an accurate passer who could process quickly.

Kenny Minchey checks those boxes, despite having little to no experience. He narrowly lost to CJ Carr during last summer’s Notre Dame quarterback competition. After biding his time, he’s ready to prove that he can be a starter at the highest level of college football, thanks to some help from Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan.

“These are basically the best two guys at their positions across the country, and with what they’ve been able to do in terms of quarterback development, I think it ended up being a no-brainer,” Minchey told On3’s Pete Nakos.

Minchey was briefly committed to Nebraska, but he couldn’t turn down the chance to play for the QB whisperers, who were taking over a program that came so close, so many times before.

“And then just looking at Kentucky in the past, obviously it hasn’t gone exactly how they wanted over the last few seasons, but even last year they lost to Ole Miss by seven and should have beaten Texas, losing by three.

“They were in a position to compete. Things just didn’t go their way. That was very enticing. And then, during that time, they were killing it in the portal. They were getting a lot of the top guys across the country.”

Impressive Coaching Resumes

Stein and Sloan’s track record helped Kentucky get a big win in the transfer portal and on the high school recruiting trail. Jake Nawrot is a big fan of Jayden Daniels and believes he has some Bo Nix to his game. The Kentucky coaches attended the Heisman ceremony together when those players were in New York. It’s one reason why Kentucky had to be the choice for the No. 2 quarterback in the country.

“When I had to take a team away, it was hard to take them away because it’s hard to miss out on coaching like that,” Nawrot recently told KSR.

One More Quote from Minchey that Popped

By now, you know the Kentucky quarterback’s path to Lexington. You’ve heard Stein and Sloan commend his ability to properly place the ball and deliver it on time multiple times. This might be something you haven’t heard before.

“There’s a lot more speed than I’m used to in a receiver room,” the quarterback said.

Hmm. You don’t say.

The wide receiver position is an uncertainty ahead of the 2026 campaign. Kentucky went all in on DeAndre Moore Jr. until the Texas transfer ultimately settled on Colorado. Instead, the Cats got a couple of commitments from Nic Anderson (LSU) and Shane Carr (Southern Utah). Along with DJ Miller, Hardley Gilmore, and a few more underclassmen, the talent is there, but there are clear questions on each player’s resume.

One question that has been answered by Kentucky’s quarterback: These pass-catchers are bringing plenty of juice to the gridiron. A little bit of that could go a long way for the Kentucky offense this fall.

[READ an On3 Exclusive: After three seasons of waiting at Notre Dame, Kenny Minchey is ready to lead Kentucky]