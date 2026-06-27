Kenny Minchey is bragging about Will Stein, Joe Sloan at the Manning Passing Academy

The 30th annual Manning Passing Academy kicked off this week in Louisiana. New Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey is one of dozens of signal-callers in attendance.

The annual camp is operated by Archie Manning and his three famous sons. It’s turned into a midsummer destination for top passers throughout the country. Including Minchey, 45 college quarterbacks made it down to Nicholls State to serve as counselors, but they also had time to participate in passing drills on Friday night.

It wasn’t a huge sample size of throws, but we do have video of Minchey launching a bomb down the sidelines. Let’s hope we get used to seeing that often this fall. Just pretend the background is Kroger Field and the receiver is Willie Rodriguez.

Kenny Minchey makes a solid throw down the sideline here, but just wait for the diving catch on a post from Trinidad Chamblisshttps://t.co/dbOKnTOtWh pic.twitter.com/LM8t5BkSnr — Wilson Alexander (@whalexander_) June 27, 2026

This camp also provided Minchey an opportunity to brag on his new team. The Notre Dame transfer was available for quick interviews on Friday, where he talked about his decision to leave the Fighting Irish for the Wildcats. He’s already a fan of Lexington (it’s bigger than South Bend, but smaller than his hometown of Nashville to create a “happy medium”), but he’s an even bigger fan of his new football life at UK.

“I think it’s been great,” Minchey told Lucas Hill about his development so far under head coach Will Stein and his staff. “I think they’ve opened my mind up in terms of how to read concepts — concepts in general, I’ve learned a little bit more: things I haven’t repped, things I haven’t practiced, or things I haven’t seen before. They’re all over trying to learn what other people are doing, whether it be college or NFL. Just being able to absorb and be a sponge.”

On top of his coach-led instruction at UK, these camps are just another easy way for Minchey to take in as much information as possible. That’s never a bad thing. While Minchey was highly ranked out of high school, he’s only appeared in 10 college games. There is no such thing as learning too much right now for the rising junior.

Minchey also briefly touched on his recruitment to Kentucky, explaining how offensive coordinator Joe Sloan remained persistent in his pursuit. There wasn’t any one specific thing Minchey could recall about what attracted him to Kentucky, but rather the long-term goals Stein and Sloan outlined in their pitch.

“The plan and future that (Sloan) and Stein had for the program,” Minchey said about why he liked Kentucky’s vision. “I wanna go play for the best. And that’s Stein and Sloan.”