What you don't see in the Kenny Minchey highlight clips from Kentucky Spring Practice

With every single clip, Big Blue Nation falls more and more in love with Kenny Minchey. As delightful as they may be, we’re still only watching him for 10 seconds at a time. It’s hard to get a good gauge for the type of player he is. That’s why we’re asking other folks about what the Kentucky quarterback is bringing to the table.

Will Stein has not been shy about his affinity for Minchey from day one. What’s changed throughout the course of Kentucky spring practice is how Minchey finds new ways to impress the head coach.

“Kenny’s very poised, very smart, extremely accurate, throws a great ball, a great deep ball. When he got here, I told Joe (Sloan), ‘It looks like he’s been in our offense for a long time.’ That’s just kind of how he is, super smart,” the Kentucky head coach said after a recent spring practice.

“He’s more mobile than maybe I gave him credit for, like he’s got some good legs on him, and I think he’s just a natural leader. He’s still finding his voice. He’s not some rah-rah guy, but when he steps in the huddle, you feel him. He looks people in the eye and calls a play with confidence and good conviction in him. So I’ve been really excited about Kenny, and he’s just getting better every day.”

Kenny Minchey is threading the needle at Kentucky Spring Football Practice.



🎥 UKFootball | IG pic.twitter.com/K2MH8FBruV — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) March 30, 2026

One thing that is consistent: When you ask people about Minchey, the first thing they mentioned aren’t his physical tools, but the intangibles.

“He’s a great influence in the locker room. He gets along with everybody,” said wide receiver DJ Miller. “It’s not just offense; he gets along with the defense. Inside the locker room, outside, that helps the team a lot.”

In most of the clips we’ve seen from Minchey, Miller is on the receiving end. The second-year pass-catcher has taken a step forward this spring, and the quarterback is a big reason why. When asked what it’s like to catch passes from Minchey, it put a smile on Miller’s face. He knows when his number is called, Minchey is going to put it in the right spot every time.

“I feel like he’s got a real friendly ball. There’s not too much on it. He knows exactly what route you’re running, how much to put on the ball,” said Miller. “As a receiver, that’s great. You don’t want to have a ball, while you’re coming across the middle, thrown where you’re gonna get smacked. You want it put on you where you can get away from the corner or linebacker. I feel like that’s a great thing to have in a quarterback.”

There are plenty of reasons to love Minchey highlights. The good news? You won’t have to wait too much longer to see em.