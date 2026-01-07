WATCH: Kenny Minchey introduces himself to BBN on Kentucky visit

The news that Kenny Minchey will be Kentucky’s new quarterback broke on Monday night. Shortly after, Minchey made the short trip from Hendersonville, Tennessee, just north of Nashville, to Lexington to check out his new Kentucky home. While in town, he filmed a message for Big Blue Nation, which UK shared on social media this afternoon.

“What’s up, Big Blue Nation?” Minchey says in the 15-second clip. “Kenny Minchey here, quarterback for Kentucky. I just wanted to say thank you for welcoming me here, and I can’t wait to get on the field.”

Earlier today, sources told Jacob Polacheck that it was an unofficial visit, just a short one-day trip for Minchey and his family. With classes starting on January 12, it’s not long until he’s on campus for good. Until then, the staff is hard at work building around him. This video, Will Stein’s new signal caller in Kentucky blue tossing a ball into the air in the team’s meeting room, can help.

A former four-star talent and top-200 recruit, Minchey nearly beat CJ Carr out for the starting job at Notre Dame this past season as a redshirt sophomore. He appeared in six games for the Fighting Irish in 2025 and completed 20-26 passes for 196 yards. While his game experience is limited, Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman raved about Minchey’s intangibles in October.

“I remember having a conversation with Kenny in our weekly meeting. I challenged him. I said the greatest gift you can give to yourself is giving something to somebody and expecting nothing in return. And what I meant by that is to be the greatest teammate you can to those quarterbacks and to CJ Carr. Help him with things you see and expect nothing in return. That’s going to be the greatest gift you can give yourself. And that’s what he does,” said Freeman.

“I wish I could say I’m surprised, but that’s who Kenny Minchey is. He’s a selfless individual. He’s a competitor. He works and prepares like he’s the starter. There will be a moment he’s needed. I don’t know when it’s going to happen, but there’ll be a moment that he’s needed to go in and help this offense. He’ll be ready, because he not only prepares himself, but he helps the people in that room prepare.”

Minchey isn’t the only new Wildcat introducing himself on social media. Kentucky also posted this video of offensive coordinator Joe Sloan at his office at the Joe Craft Football Training Center.

“Hey, what’s up, guys? This is Joe Sloan, offensive coordinator. I just wanted to check in. We’re right in the thick of portal season. Got some great guys coming back, adding some unbelievable pieces, but we couldn’t do it without you. It takes BBN, right? That’s what’s special. Let’s go!”

Kentucky Free Agency Additions

So far, Kentucky has 13 additions from the transfer portal. On the offensive side of the ball, the Cats have added three pieces to the Big Blue Wall, including Baylor transfer center Coleton Price, one of the top gains overall this cycle; running back Jovantae Barnes (Oklahoma), and wide receiver Xavier Daisy (UAB). There are several more irons in the fire. The Cats continue to pursue RB CJ Baxter (Texas), WR DeAndre Moore (Texas), WR Malcom Simmons (Auburn), and Tony Diaz (UTRGV).

