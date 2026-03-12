Kenny Minchey Introduces Himself to BBN at Kentucky Spring Practice

Kentucky’s got a new quarterback, and his name is Kenny Minchey. For the first time, the new signal-caller stepped in front of the cameras and talked about his road to Lexington. You’re gonna like what he had to say.

A Nashville native, he spent three years at Notre Dame. Ahead of the 2025 season, he narrowly lost a competition to win the starting job, ultimately sending his path toward the transfer portal. That’s when things got crazy. He initially committed to play for Nebraska, then signed with the Wildcats 24 hours later. Minchey admitted that “it got a little weird,” but Will Stein was convincing.

“It was mainly the coaches, guys like (Joe) Sloan, (Will) Stein, in terms of the quarterbacks they’ve coached, quarterback development,” Minchey said after Kentucky’s second spring practice. “Guys on the roster who they were keeping from last year was very appealing, and then guys who they planned to get out of the portal was very appealing as well, too.”

Accuracy is the Objective

Sloan was so persistent in the recruiting process because of the accuracy he saw on Minchey’s tape. It’s early, but the quarterback has lived up to the offensive coordinator’s expectations.

“I think he’s had a really good two days. We saw his accuracy on tape, and he’s extremely accurate. He always has a base. Got a great leader and kind of great demeanor, right? He’s been able to really handle everything from an intellectual standpoint, from a read standpoint, or pre-snap, some different checks and things like that,” Sloan said.

“Everything that we thought showed up. It’s not just these first couple days, but also these first couple months. I couldn’t be more pleased with him. He’s a lot of fun to work with. I think it’s been great around the guys, and he seems to be really excited to be here.”

Minchey’s tape is limited from his time at Notre Dame. He completed 20-26 pass attempts during mop-up duty in 2025. That isn’t a lot of attempts, but the ball wasn’t hitting the ground. That’s what Minchey does best.

I asked the new Kentucky quarterback to describe his game to someone who’s never seen him throw. “I’d like to say I’m pretty accurate,” he replied. “I feel like that’s probably my main strength. And then decision-making, which is something I obviously try to work on every single day. But I feel like I’m, for the most part, pretty smart with the football.”

Don’t take it from him. Listen to the guy catching his passes, LSU transfer Nic Anderson.

“He’s always putting that ball in the right spot. Shoot, if he misses, I’ll let you know.”

Anderson added, “Kenny’s great. He’s been in college for a minute, so he knows what he’s talking about. He’s had a lot of experience, especially at Notre Dame, a great program, and it’s been amazing. I mean, he can zip the ball. We’ve been throwing a lot this offseason, and I’m really excited to see how he leads this offense moving forward.”

A Powerful Message from Minchey

Kenny Minchey is a confident quarterback who has been a part of a team that played for a National Championship. One of his offensive guards, Tegra Tshabola, was playing for the other team, the one that won it. Will Stein and a slew of assistants didn’t immediately arrive in Kentucky because they were busy competing in the College Football Playoff. It may feel like miles away for this program, but the new-look Wildcats are operating with people who expect to play on the sport’s biggest stage.

“The standard of excellence that we expect, I feel like that is something that is shared amongst the team, and also something that guys like Stein are trying to enforce every single day,” said the Kentucky quarterback. “So I feel like having that experience of what perfection or excellence looks like makes it easier to also come into a new environment and try to, you know, instill that in the guys.”

Minchey is a leader who can sling the rock. The Kentucky offense is in good hands.