A Kenny Minchey Player Comp That Makes Perfect Sense for Will Stein

So what exactly is Kentucky getting with Kenny Minchey? Not too many people have probably heard of the former Notre Dame backup quarterback. If this were a basketball recruiting setting, we’d make it palatable by comparing him to another former Wildcat. I won’t go that far, but I do have a player comp that is telling.

The sample size on Minchey is small. He appeared in six games as the backup quarterback in 2025, but it dates even further back. An injury limited him to only four starts during his senior year of high school.

Rather than put on my film cap to play Quarterback Guru, I will trust somebody else who has watched the tape. KSR spoke with a former staff member at Notre Dame who was a part Minchey’s recruiting process.

“We were heavily recruiting Dante Moore and were the favorite for a while. When Moore committed to Oregon, our models and film showed Minchey as most similar to Moore,” this source shared with KSR.

Dante Moore initially committed to play for Oregon. He flipped to UCLA, spent one season with the Bruins, then hopped on the transfer portal back to Eugene. With Will Stein calling plays, Moore has led the Ducks to the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

What makes them similar? It’s not just the measurables. Both bring mobility to the quarterback position, but aren’t necessarily going to beat opponents with their feet. “He’s not an electric athlete, but he moves well. Definitely a strong part of his game. He’s a pocket guy first who can extend with his legs,” another source told KSR.

Moore took some early lumps as a starter in Westwood, but developed into a passer, something Minchey will need to do at Kentucky, where he has two years of eligibility.

More on what Minchey is Bringing to Kentucky

While most are more concerned about his physical tools, every person I’ve spoken to has made it a point to emphasize what kind of person Minchey is away from football. When he lost the starting job to CJ Carr, he was a “total pro” and never let anyone know it bothered him.

“He is a leader and his teammates love him. He was the most popular guy on the team,” said the former Notre Dame staffer.

As far as what he showed in practice, Minchey is a precise passer with a bright future because of the way he processes. Described as a “sponge,” he learned from Riley Leonard, Sam Hartman, and most importantly, Mike Denbrock. The latter was the offensive coordinator who helped Desmond Ridder get selected in the third round of the NFL Draft after guiding Cincinnati to the 4-team Playoff. He was also the offensive coordinator at LSU when Jayden Daniels won the Heisman Trophy, while Joe Sloan served as the quarterback coach.

Kenny Minchey learned a lot during his time at Notre Dame. He never got a chance to shine in the Golden Domes, losing a “coin flip” quarterback competition to CJ Carr, a future NFL Draft pick. Now, he’s going to get a chance to prove himself for Will Stein at Kentucky.

