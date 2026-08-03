Kenny Minchey talks Kentucky, Will Stein and his first chance to start

KSR met Kentucky’s new QB at SEC Media Days. Kenny Minchey joined the show at Kroger Field during a busy media event to kick off fall camp. Minchey spent about 10 minutes with the KSR crew, part of two player interviews on Monday’s live broadcast from the end zone.

In the conversation with QB1, we learned why he picked Kentucky, his experience, and fun things like his favorite movie and music.

Entering his fourth year of college, Minchey’s next start will be his first. Still, he wants Big Blue Nation to know that he is experienced from three years as a backup at Notre Dame.

“I’ve been in college for a while, so I’m not just a freshman,” Minchey said of his preseason anonymity in Lexington. “I haven’t started games. I played a lot of football, and I know what it should look like. So, you’re getting an experienced quarterback, although I haven’t, you know, been on the field too much.”

Why Kentucky

Minchey left behind an elite football program in South Bend to lead Will Stein‘s first offense in Lexington. Stein and offensive coordinator Joe Sloan are why he became a Wildcat, seeing their track records before teaming up at Kentucky.

“From the coaches to the players who were staying from last year, the players that the coaches were bringing in from the portal, it’s just very enticing,” Minchey told KSR. “Stein and Sloane, they got a really good thing going on here. They’re really smart, and I want to learn from the best.

“Just talking with my family, one of the major points for me was playing for a really good coach, a really smart coach, who knows what it should look like and who can make me a better player because that’s all I want. That’s obvious that I found that in Stein and Sloane, and, you know, with the quarterbacks they’ve coached in the past, you can tell that they’ve done it before, and I know they can do it again.”

Kentucky’s offensive line

Stein prioritizing the offensive line in the transfer portal also caught Minchey’s eye. He’s excited to play behind a line considered one of the best in the SEC in preseason conversations.

“I feel really good about it. You know, that’s one thing, as a quarterback, you want to be able to lean on, probably the most important part of the offense. So having those big guys in front of me is really good, and I love those guys.”

He added that Kentucky should be able to run the ball, too, which is critical to winning in college football, “especially in the SEC.”

“This is a really good team.”

Having played at a program like Notre Dame, Minchey has been a part of an elite program and great teams. So, KSR asked if Kentucky has the makings of a good team.

“I’ve been around really good teams, and this is a really good team,” he replied.

Other fun Kenny Minchey facts

He did not have a favorite football team while growing up

His favorite movie is “The Sandlot”

His favorite music is Zach Bryan

He says Willie Rodriguez has one of the biggest personalities on the team

Listen to Kenny Minchey on KSR

Minchey’s interview is midway through Hour 2.

Hear Hour 1 with Will Stein and Coleton Price here.