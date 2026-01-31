Kenny Payne downplays emotions of Kentucky vs. Arkansas rematch

Few games carried as much emotional weight as last year’s Kentucky vs. Arkansas matchup in Rupp. Big Blue Nation was at a fever pitch for John Calipari’s homecoming, creating one of the most charged atmospheres in Rupp history when he took the court to a chorus of boos. As you’re all too aware, Calipari got the last laugh that night, the Razorbacks running away to a 10-point win.

One year later, it’s time for round two, this one in Fayetteville. In some ways, the script is flipped. Kentucky is now the unranked team that’s spiraling a bit, while No. 15 Arkansas is riding a three-game winning streak and just a half-game back from first place in the SEC. Given the current state of things (Kentucky coming off yet another double-digit loss), emotions for tomorrow’s game aren’t nearly as high in Big Blue Nation as a year ago. For what it’s worth, Kenny Payne downplayed it on the Razorbacks’ side as well, insisting that tomorrow is simply the next game up.

“Well, obviously, for the players like DJ [Wagner], guys that committed, like Billy [Richmond] and those guys, there is a little bit of that,” Payne said in his press conference previewing the game. “But at the end of the day, it’s about us getting better, and we have to do a good job of making sure that we keep that in mind, that it’s not a personal thing. It’s not our win versus their win as far as coaches, as far as one player, it’s us continuing to grow and get better as a team.”

DJ Wagner was one of the stars of Arkansas’ 89-79 win last year. The former Kentucky point guard had 17 points and 8 assists, one of three former Cats to score in double figures alongside Adou Thiero (21 points) and Zvonimir Ivisic (14 points). Thiero is off to the NBA, and Ivisic transferred to Illinois, but former Kentucky commits Billy Richmond III and Karter Knox are still there. Richmond, who jawed with Kentucky fans as he left the court last year, was the one to call for a White Out at Bud Walton Arena on social media. Payne must have missed the tweet.

“I didn’t know about the White Out, but I can tell you this: if they don’t know the energy it’s going to take to win this game, the toughness that it’s going to take to win this game, then they’re a little bit delusional, but I think that they’re ready. I think that they’re focused.”

Payne spent ten years on Calipari’s staff at Kentucky before taking a job with the New York Knicks and, eventually, Louisville. All four assistant coaches on Cal’s staff at Arkansas were with him at Kentucky, including his son, Brad, who played for the Cats.

“For us, it’s the next game,” Payne said. “Obviously, we all had great memories at Kentucky, and appreciated our time there and understood at times you look back at the success that you had there, and you go, wow, for all of us, but right now, we’re in a new place at a new time, and we have to bring that same kind of success to Arkansas, and that’s our goal.”

Payne handled the Kentucky preview today, leaving Calipari’s press conference after Arkansas’ win over Oklahoma as Cal’s only public remarks on the rematch. He pointed out that last year’s game was a turning point for his team, and insisted that Mark Pope is the right man for the job in Lexington now.

“I don’t,” Calipari said when asked if he thinks this year’s game will carry the same emotions. “What I would say: it’s the next game. We’re in a different position. We kinda flipped the switch (last season)… We got them pretty good, but we were 1-6 (in SEC play). I didn’t care who it was; we needed to beat somebody. And now, the only significance of the game to me is we need to keep winning.”

“They’re playing great,” Calipari added. “Mark Pope’s done a great job. He is. For them to struggle, and for him to get them going, he’s the right guy for that job. He is.”

Payne says UK’s loss to Vandy is a “Burn the Tape” game

As for Kentucky, Payne believes the Cats are much better than Tuesday’s showing at Vanderbilt suggests, praising their work in transition and offensive rebounding. He thinks the game in which Kentucky rallied from double-digit deficits speaks more to its character than the drubbing in Nashville.

“No question, that’s a burn the tape game. You know, for me, I look at the first half. They missed so many easy shots that the game could have been in the balance in the first half.

“But those five games where they had to fight in the second half to come back and win, that says a lot about who that team is. That says a lot about playing through adversity. That says a lot about playing in an atmosphere at a place where losing is not acceptable, and for those guys to go out there and that team to go out there and fight to win five games in a row after having deficits to overcome, says a lot about the character, the toughness of the team.”

I hope he’s right, especially when it comes to tomorrow.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.