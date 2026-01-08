Kentucky's 0-2 start in SEC play is the worst in 20 years

Kentucky has officially entered rare territory — and it’s not anything to celebrate.

The Wildcats fumbled a late lead against Missouri on Wednesday night in Rupp Arena, going from up eight with under five minutes left to losing 73-68 by the final buzzer. Mizzou closed the game on a 15-2 run, lowlighted by a difficult, off-balance three-pointer from Jaland Lowe (out of a timeout, mind you) in the closing seconds that failed to so much as hit the rim. After Otega Oweh‘s three-pointer gave UK a 66-58 edge with 4:37 to go, the ‘Cats went 1-6 from the field with three turnovers the rest of the way.

The result? A 0-2 start to SEC play for Kentucky, which hasn’t happened since the 2005-06 season, according to UK statistician Corey Price. That was the second-to-last season in Lexington for Tubby Smith as head coach, although the ‘Cats did go on to reach the second round of the NCAA Tournament that March.

This marks only the third time UK has begun the conference schedule with two straight losses since the 1979-80 season — not exactly the side of history that head coach Mark Pope wants to be on less than halfway through his second season in charge. On top of that, this was Missouri’s first-ever win in Rupp Arena after 10 tries.

This is just the 3rd time since 1979-1980 that @KentuckyMBB has started a season 0-2 in @SEC play:



– 2025-2026



– 2005-2006



– 2001-2002 — Corey Price (@coreyp08) January 8, 2026

Kentucky is now 9-6 on the season. Four of those losses have seen the ‘Cats go down by at least 20 points, including the SEC-opener over the weekend in Tuscaloosa against Alabama. UK trailed by 21 points in the first half of that game before going on to lose by 15. But the Crimson Tide is at least among the nation’s top teams. Missouri, meanwhile, came into this game ranking 60th in KenPom. This was a Quad 3 loss for Kentucky, a killer to NCAA Tournament resumes.

Speaking of, it’s not a hot take to say that this team is on the outside looking in when it comes to making the final bracket. ESPN’s latest Bracketology had Kentucky as a nine-seed before this loss. BartTorvik still gives UK a 70.9 percent chance to make the Big Dance, but projects a final record of just 17-14 (8-10 SEC). KenPom is projecting the same final record, too. UK simply has to start stacking wins, though, and that feels like a tough ask right now.

Another Quad 3 opportunity awaits when Mississippi State comes to town on Saturday. If Kentucky manages to lose that game and falls to 0-3 in league play, we’ll be entering uncharted territory with this historically great program.

