Kentucky's 3-point shooting has been 'subpar' this season, but Mark Pope says the ceiling is high

Compared to Mark Pope‘s debut season as head coach, Kentucky’s three-point shooting hasn’t been nearly as threatening through the first half of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Wildcats were among the nation’s most effective and efficient outside shooting teams last season: 37.5 percent (28th nationally) from deep on 25.3 attempts per outing. Pope wasn’t able to reach the 30 three-pointers per game mark he was aiming for, but the ones Kentucky did take were falling with regularity. It was a successful strategy for the ‘Cats.

Through 13 games this season, UK is actually firing off more three-pointers at 26 per game, but the percentage has dropped to just 33.7 percent (188th nationally). Life hasn’t been nearly as easy when it comes to getting shooters good looks. Part of that is roster construction.

Last season, Kentucky had six players shoot 34 percent or better from deep. This season’s squad isn’t far off from that, with five at 34 percent or better, but there has been no Koby Brea (43.5 percent) or Ansley Almonor (42.4 percent) on this group’s roster so far — a player who specializes in shooting from beyond the arc. Someone like Kam Williams or Collin Chandler or Trent Noah could grow into that player, but they haven’t shown it with consistency through non-conference play.

Not yet, at least, but it could certainly happen. That’s the hope, anyway.

Pope is fully aware that Kentucky’s three-point shooting has not met expectations so far this season. But he has reason to believe they can get there, especially with Jaland Lowe back in the lineup (hopefully for good) as a player who can help generate cleaner looks for his teammates. He’s capable of running a good offense. But outside of Lowe, there hasn’t been a Kentucky guard able to consistently set the table for everyone around them, particularly against quality competition.

“It’s been subpar for us, for sure, up until now,” Pope said Tuesday about his team’s outside shooting. “But I think our ceiling is really high there. I think that it has been due to a lot of things. I think, one, we get slowed down and more impatient, which is a bad combination when the game gets tough sometimes for us. And that’s something that we’re growing out, we’re learning more about.

“J-Lowe certainly helps us with that when he can be on the court. He’s naturally there. He already came in ready-made that way. The rest of our roster is just learning it. (Denzel Aberdeen is) learning it, he’s doing a great job learning it. Collin’s (Chandler) learning it. Jasper’s (Johnson) learning it. Otega’s (Oweh) taking on more of a role of trying to be a playmaker that way. So I do think we have space… But I would say it’s certainly been below the expectation that we have with the way we play the game.”

Having multiple players who can get their teammates open for threes would certainly help Kentucky reach the level Pope is expecting. So far, Lowe has been the only reliable player in that regard. Aberdeen, Chandler, and Oweh are not primary point guards, but have been forced into taking on more of that role. Johnson, a freshman, is still processing how to be that player, but the talent is there for him to get there eventually. And to be fair, all four of Aberden, Chandler, Oweh, and Johnson average more than 2.8 assists per game. Aberdeen and Oweh specifically have grown as playmakers compared to their previous college seasons.

But they aren’t as fluid getting into the lane as someone like Lowe. Teammates have to hit the shots, too. That’s been especially true against better teams, where UK has struggled mightily from deep. It’s easier to create offense against bad defenses than good defenses (duh), and Kentucky has struggled to do so against the latter.

Against seven non-Power 5 opponents this season, Kentucky is shooting 40.8 percent from deep on 28 attempts per outing — elite numbers compared to the rest of the country. UK went 7-0 in those matchups. But in six games against Power 5 schools, those numbers have cratered: 23.9 percent from deep on 23.7 attempts per contest — ranking at the bottom of the entire country in terms of efficiency. UK went 2-4 in those games. Kentucky’s assist and three-point rates against the good teams are not nearly as high as they have been against the bad teams.

Kentucky isn’t a “bad” shooting team by any means. Even against worse competition, they wouldn’t shoot the ball so well if that weren’t the case. But when good defenses can keep Kentucky from finding clean looks, as has been the case this season, the shot quality obviously goes down while the offense stalls. And until someone other than Lowe can help change that, getting hot from deep will continue to be a challenge.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.