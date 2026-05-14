A Kentucky 4-Star Cornerback Target is Ready to Announce his Decision

In recent years, college football recruits spent the early weeks of June traveling the country for official visits. After checking out their finalists, they announced a commitment in late June or early July. That norm is changing, as another Kentucky target is preparing to announce his college decision in May, prior to taking official visits.

Kentucky is a finalist for four-star offensive lineman JaTori Williams, who will announce his commitment on the Rivals YouTube Channel on May 22. Today, four-star cornerback Miles Brown shared that he’s announcing his college decision with Rivals on May 19.

“A lot of things happen quickly now,” he told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “I just felt like this was the right move and I was ready.”

Kentucky is one of four finalists in Brown’s recruitment, joining Ole Miss, Louisville, and his home state school, Tennessee. UK cornerbacks coach Allen Brown has been a frequent flyer to Martin, TN, in recent weeks. The Kentucky assistant visited Brown on May 5, then returned one week later with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman.

“I feel like Kentucky is building something special,” he said. “They’ve been recruiting me hard and showing me how I fit.”

Brown is the 30th-ranked cornerback in the country and the No. 233 overall prospect in the Rivals300. Chad Simmons predicted a commitment to Tennessee in March, but plenty has changed between now and then. We’ll see if Kentucky’s late push is enough to seal the deal when he announces his decision on Tuesday.

An exceptional athlete who also plays baseball and basketball, the 6-1, 180-pound cornerback also tallied nearly 1,000 yards receiving as a sophomore, and starred on special teams in between snaps at cornerback.

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