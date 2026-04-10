Kentucky 4-star QB target Davin Davidson opts for Jon Sumrall's Gators

Jon Sumrall is putting together a talented high school class ahead of his debut season as Florida’s head football coach.

According to Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett, four-star quarterback Davin Davidson has committed to the Gators. The Cardinal Mooney (FL) product chose Florida over a group of finalists that included Kentucky, Miami (FL), Auburn, and Georgia. Davidson, who checks in at 6-foot-6, is considered the No. 132 overall recruit and the 11th-best quarterback from the class of 2027.

“This one just felt different,” Davidson told Rivals’ Chad Simmons. “It started last year when I went to Florida four or five times. I liked it with the old staff too. Then every time I was around Florida, it felt natural. It felt like where I’m supposed to be. The more I visited, the more it felt like home.”

Sumrall, a Kentucky alum who served as an assistant under former head coach Mark Stoops from 2019-21, is now up to five commits this cycle. Including Davidson, three of those future Gators are considered four-star recruits with five-star IOL Maxwell Hiller (No. 4 overall) headlining an impressive group.

BREAKING: Four-Star QB Davin Davidson has Committed to Florida, he tells me for @Rivals⁰

The 6’6 215 QB from Sarasota, FL chose the Gators over Auburn, Georgia, and Kentucky



“History repeats itself…Gator Nation, See you at the top!”https://t.co/hiW5oUWr1I pic.twitter.com/eHK17jGKzq — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) April 9, 2026

Both Kentucky and Florida got in on Davidson around the same time. He announced an offer from Florida on January 24 and did the same with Kentucky the following day. UK’s new offensive coordinator Joe Sloan was the one who extended the scholarship. Davidson did visit Lexington previously, but that was last April under the old coaching staff. Kentucky was unable to get him back on campus before he committed to Florida.

Kentucky head coach Will Stein is up to six class of 2027 pledges of his own following Wednesday’s commitment from three-star cornerback Miguel Wilson, but he’s still in the hunt for a quarterback. UK is firmly in the mix for four-star QB Andre Adams, who expects to make a decision sometime this month, among others. The Wildcats remain in good shape ahead of an announcement, but the likes of Colorado and Virginia Tech continue to linger.

This certainly won’t be the last time that Stein and Sumrall go head-to-head on the recruiting trail, but Sumrall won out this time around with Davidson, keeping a talented in-state target within the Sunshine State borders.

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class

Player Position High School Ranking Larron Westmoreland S (6-5, 180) Jeffersontown (Ky.) High High 3 (No. 441 overall) Ty Ashley LB (6-2, 200) Owensboro (Ky.) High 3-star (No. 699 overall) Brady Hull iOL (6-1, 285) Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County 3-star (No. 712 overall) Miguel Wilson CB (5-10, 170) Vigor (AL) 3-star (No. 882 overall) Matthias Burrell IOL (6-4, 320) Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln Unranked Bryian Duncan Jr. ATH (5-9, 160) Cairo (GA) High Unranked

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