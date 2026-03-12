Kentucky's 87 points in win over LSU was only four more than Bam Adebayo had by himself

It’s only Wednesday, but it’s already been a busy week for Kentucky basketball.

A couple of former Wildcats made huge headlines to begin the week. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander kicked things off on Monday by scoring 35 points, capped off with a game-winner, that extended his consecutive streak of scoring 20 or more points to 126, tying the NBA record with some guy named Wilt Chamberlain — ever heard of him?? He can break the record on Thursday night against the Celtics.

Then, on Tuesday night, Bam Adebayo somehow one-upped his fellow UK alum by scoring 83 points — EIGHTY-THREE FREAKING POINTS — in a single game against the Washington Wizards. Adebayo surpassed Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance from back in 2006, putting him in second place on the NBA’s all-time leaderboard for most points in a contest. The only guy with more? Chamberlain and his famous 100-point showing in 1962.

Admittedly, both of those achievements are more impressive than what the current Kentucky Wildcats did on Wednesday in Nashville, but it did lead to some light-hearted fun in the postgame press conference. After UK took down LSU 87-82 in the SEC Tournament opener, head coach Mark Pope joked that his Wildcats as a team just barely outscored Adebayo’s individual point total.

“In the last 24 hours, we outscored Bam by four,” Pope said with a smile. “We’re proud of that. I can only imagine the headlines if we scored 83. What an incredible performance. I don’t know Bam personally, other than maybe a passing hello. But you talk about the guys that represent the world of sports in a brilliant way, he’s an incredible human being. I’m happy for him. What a performance.”

There are guys on Kentucky’s roster that were only barely alive when Bryant went for 81 points two decades ago. Jasper Johnson was born in the year 2006, for crying out loud. Otega Oweh was only a few years old when that happened. He was able to tune in to Adebayo’s game once he caught wind of what was going on.

“I didn’t see the whole game. I saw the fourth quarter, actually,” Oweh said. “It was crazy. It’s dope knowing another Kentucky guy went out there and did that, made history again. It was really cool just watching it live. I didn’t get to see Kobe’s 81-point game. Seeing that was kind of like the next big thing.”

Oweh couldn’t quite reach 83 points in Kentucky’s win (although his 23 were enough to get the dub), but maybe Adebayo’s performance will inspire him to get closer to that total in Thursday’s game against Missouri.

