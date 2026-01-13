Kentucky adding former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman

Kentucky needs depth in the wide receiver room. A Lexington native is flipping from a rival school to help provide it. Former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman signed with Kentucky, Pete Nakos reports. A former standout at Sayre School (Lexington, Ky.), he redshirted his freshman season at Louisville and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Coffman was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in the state, the No. 245 wide receiver in the class, and the No. 1,661 overall prospect in the class. He played just two games during the 2025 season, against Eastern Kentucky in the season opener and the season finale vs. Louisville.

Coffman is the third wide receiver Kentucky has added from the portal, joining Xavier Daisy (UAB) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas). Kentucky is still pursuing Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr., who is down to the Cats and Colorado.

