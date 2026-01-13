Skip to main content
Kentucky adding former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman

Tyler-Thompsonby: Tyler Thompson1 hour agoMrsTylerKSR

Kentucky needs depth in the wide receiver room. A Lexington native is flipping from a rival school to help provide it. Former Louisville wide receiver Brock Coffman signed with Kentucky, Pete Nakos reports. A former standout at Sayre School (Lexington, Ky.), he redshirted his freshman season at Louisville and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

Coffman was a three-star recruit in the 2025 class, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking. He was the No. 18 overall prospect in the state, the No. 245 wide receiver in the class, and the No. 1,661 overall prospect in the class. He played just two games during the 2025 season, against Eastern Kentucky in the season opener and the season finale vs. Louisville.

Coffman is the third wide receiver Kentucky has added from the portal, joining Xavier Daisy (UAB) and Ja’Kayden Ferguson (Arkansas). Kentucky is still pursuing Texas WR DeAndre Moore Jr., who is down to the Cats and Colorado.

Kentucky transfer commits

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolFormer SchoolYear
Olaus AlinenG/T (6-6, 322)Windson (Conn.) The Loomis Chaffee SchoolAlabamaRedshirt Junior
Jesse AndersonS (6-0, 180)Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Cardinal GibbonsPittsburghRedshirt Junior
Max AndersoniOL (6-5, 311)Frisco (Texas) HighTennesseeRedshirt Sophomore
Elijah “Bo” BarnesLB (6-1, 244)Dallas (Texas) SkylineTexasRedshirt Freshman
Jovantae BarnesRB (6-0, 211)Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert PinesOklahomaRedshirt Senior
CJ Baxter Jr.RB (6-1, 227)Orlando (Fla.) EdgewaterTexasRedshirt Junior
Ahmad BreauxiDL (6-3, 278)Ruston (La.) HighLSUJunior
Jordan CastellS (6-2, 213)Winter Garden (Fla.) West OrangeFloridaSenior
Brock CoffmanWR (6-10, 155)Sayre (Ky.) SchoolLouisvilleRedshirt Freshman
Xavier DaisyWR (6-3, 210)Norcross (Ga.) Greater Atlanta Christian SchoolUABJunior
Ja’Kayden FergusonWR (6-2, 187)Missouri City (Texas) Thurgood MarshallArkansasSophomore
Aaron GatesNickel (6-0, 198)Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity ChristianFloridaRedshirt Junior
Jamarrion HarklessiDL (6-3, 315)Lexington (Ky.) Frederick DouglassPurdueRedshirt Junior
Lance HeardT (6-6, 330)Monroe (La.) NevilleLSU | TennesseeSenior
Mark Manfred IIICB (6-1, 175)Marietta (Ga.) SprayberryMissouriRedshirt Freshman
Kenny MincheyQB (6-2, 208)Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul IINotre DameRedshirt Junior
JacQai LongQB (6-2, 205)Hurricane (W. Va.) HighMarshallRedshirt Sophomore
Antonio O’BerryEDGE (6-6, 240)Huber Heights (Ohio) WayneTiffin (D-II) | Gardner-Webb6th-Year Senior
Coleton PriceiOL (6-3, 318)Bowie (Texas) HighBaylorRedshirt Senior
Spencer RadnotiLS (6-3, 230)Canton (Ga.) CherokeeGeorgia StateRedshirt Sophomore
Cyrus ReyesS (6-1, 200)Taylor (Texas) HighMississippi StateJunior
Mark RobinsonT (6-5, 320)Longwood (Fla.) LymanUTEPJunior
Hasaan SykesCB (6-0, 185)Tucker (Ga.) HighWestern CarolinaJunior
Tegra TshabolaiOL (6-6, 322)West Chester (Ohio) Lakota WestOhio StateRedshirt Senior
Tavion WallaceLB (6-1, 239)Baxley (Ga.) Appling CountyArkansasSophomore
Dominic WisemaniDL (6-2, 300)Davenport (Iowa) HighSouth AlabamaRedshirt Senior
Adam ZouaguiK (5-11, 188)Herndon (Va.) HighDavidson | South FloridaSenior

