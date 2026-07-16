Kentucky will address lack of center depth by switching between big lineups, small ball

Kentucky women’s basketball has about as stacked of a roster that we’ve ever seen. A former top five high school recruit in Ayanna Patterson may be the sixth or seventh man in Lexington. Diana Collins started for an NCAA Tournament team in Alabama last season, and she’ll probably come off the bench at Kentucky. This team is deep.

However, for the second year in a row, there really isn’t a backup for Clara Strack at the five. Elsa Vadfors didn’t clock a single second at Kentucky before departing for ETSU this offseason. There hasn’t been a replacement to come in, at least yet.

Kentucky had some good fortune in its favor last season considering Strack was healthy all last year — at least healthy enough to suit up and start all 36 games. Hopefully, Strack can stay healthy and stay out of foul trouble for most of the year because once again, Kenny Brooks will have to get creative in order to not let the center depth be a weak point for this team.

“I think the roster can be deeper than we’ve been before,” Brooks told KSR in a one-on-one interview. “Obviously, we don’t have a traditional backup center… Even though we don’t have a traditional position for the center spot, we have the ability to play small ball if we want to. We can have a lot of guard-forwards out there who can move and shoot the basketball but they have the ability to guard the inside. We’re gonna be a little bit unorthodox or unique, so to speak. We’ll make it work.”

“Obviously, it starts with Clara staying out of foul trouble… don’t know if she’s gonna be Defensive Player of the Year because she’s gotta play a different way, but we’ll all look at each other, and we’ll match it up and see what our strengths are, I think what you’re gonna see is the versatility of our team,” Brooks added. “We’ll be able to go extremely big, and we’ll be able to play a little bit of small ball also in the same game, maybe even the same quarter. I think that’s gonna be a lot of fun to watch.”

Last year’s squad was very similar to what this one’s is shaping up to look like. The Sweet 16 team had more experience, but probably not as much quality depth. Strack may be the only real center on the team again, but that could also allow Kentucky to give a much different look compared to anyone else in the SEC.

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