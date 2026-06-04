Kentucky adds Elon assistant Ryder Giles to coaching staff

The 2026 Kentucky baseball came to a tough end in the Morgantown regional. UK is now starting a big offseason that will included some transfer portal recruiting in an effort to rebuild the roster in Lexington. One of the coaches who will help build the next team was just added to that staff. It’s a familiar face.

Former Kentucky relief pitcher Ryder Giles has joined Nick Mingione’s coaching staff.

Former Wildcat Ryder Giles returning to the program as a member of the staff. @RyderGiles pic.twitter.com/vL8Oyn6tKh — Kentucky Baseball (@UKBaseball) June 3, 2026

Ryder Giles was a two-way player at East Carolina left the program in the transfer portal following the 2022 season to play for Kentucky in 2023. The Cats made the super regional that season. Giles appeared in 25 games as a right-handed relief pitcher. The transfer posted a 3.93 ERA and 1.20 WHIP across 18.1 innings. Giles also made three plate appearances for the Cats. This pitcher and infielder finishing his playing career with 103 innings pitched, 91 strikeouts, 98 hits, three home runs, and 61 RBI before beginning his coaching career.

The new SEC staffer spent the 2026 season with Elon as an assistant coach under long-time head coach Mike Kennedy. Before that, Ryder Giles was the director of scouting and analytics. Now the 26-year-old is returning to Lexington. Giles’ official title will be determined later but the new staff addition is expected to help immediately in recruiting.

A big offseason starts now for Kentucky baseball.

Rapid Reaction: Recapping Kentucky’s season

Kentucky’s season ended with a tough extra innings loss to West Virginia on Monday after a blown save in a loss on Sunday. The KSR Baseball crew jumped on KSR’s YouTube Channel to recap the postseason performance and what could ahead this offseason.

Smash that play button.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.

Kentucky baseball transfer tracker

So far, we know of three Kentucky baseball players who will be looking for a new home this offseason. The portal window officially closes June 30.